Diamondbacks vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

Laura Bernheim
Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates after sliding into home plate and scoring a walk off run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning and won 7-6 against the Washington Nationals.
Emilee Chinn via Getty Images

After taking two of three from the Mets at home, the Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) head east to open a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies (17-14) tonight at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST.

Arizona enters the series having won back-to-back games, capped by a 4–2 victory yesterday behind a strong outing from Zac Gallen, who gave up one run in six innings while striking out eight. Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a home run.

Philadelphia returns home after dropping the finale of its three-game set against the Nationals and ending their four-game win streak. Kyle Schwarber continues to lead the way for the Phillies with nine home runs and 23 RBIs on the season, with Trea Turner batting at a .298 clip.

The Phillies will send left-hander Jesus Luzardo (3-0, 1.73 ERA) to the mound to continue his dominant start to the season, while the Diamondbacks counter with right-hander Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.41), who has pitched well since a disappointing season debut giving up 9 runs to the New York Yankees in just 3.2 innings.

Spread

  • Diamondbacks +1.5 (-155)
  • Phillies -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

  • Diamondbacks +135
  • Phillies -145

Total

  • Over 9 (-120)
  • Under 9.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The total has gone over in six of the Diamondbacks' last eight games.
  • The total has gone over in 11 of the Phillies' last 16 games.
  • The Diamondbacks are 8-4 straight up in their last 12 games against the Phillies.
  • The total has gone under in seven of the Phillies' last 10 games against the Diamondbacks.
  • The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have won five times.
  • The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 13.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Injury Reports

Diamondbacks

  • Ketel Marte, 2B - 10-day IL (hamstring)

Phillies

  • Ranger Suarez, SP - 15-day IL (back)
  • Brandon Marsh, CF - 10-day IL (hamstring)

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"Merrill Kelly has been solid for the most part this year. He has given up two or fewer earned runs in five of his six starts .... Meanwhile, Jesus Luzardo has been great this year. He has not given up more than three runs in a start, and has given up two or fewer runs in five of his six starts this year .... With how well Luzardo is pitching, take the Phillies in this one." — Bryan Logan, ClutchPoints

"Arizona comes into Philly after a hard-fought series with the Mets in Queens. They will have to battle hard-throwing lefty Luzardo, who has struck out 41 in just 36.1 innings of work this season .... D-Backs' starter Kelly has given up five home runs in his six starts and has an ERA of 4.41. The Phillies are 11-4 at home this season heading into Thursday night's game with the Nationals. Go with the Phils with the money line." — Mark Ruelle, Winners and Whiners

"(Merrill Kelly) has delivered four straight strong starts, with the only blemish being a disastrous start at Yankee Stadium, where everyone deserves a mulligan. I like the Diamondbacks to come out on top here, with both pitchers entering the sixth inning in a low-scoring game. The Diamondbacks strike out the fifth fewest, and will get on base enough times (2nd in walk rate) to deliver some runs. Take the Snakes." — Jason Raffoul, Statsalt

