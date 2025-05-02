Andrew Painter Will Make His next Start in AAA

Rob Thomson broke news to us earlier in the week when he told reporters Andrew Painter would make his next in AAA. The Phillies quickly corrected that to say he would still make his next start in Single-A. But it turns out after his 4th start in Single A, he is getting the promotion after all. Rob Thomson just spoke 1 start too soon.

On Friday, the Phillies announced the Phillies top prospect is making the jump to AAA after all. Matt Gelb broke the news.

Painter made 4 starts with Clearwater. He only made it into the 2nd inning in the first one. He left 2 on base, both of whom went on to score. Painter pitched 6 total in his next 2 outings with no earned runs. But then he gave up 3 runs over 4 innings his final time out for Clearwater.

His final stat line was 11.3 innings with a 3.95 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. More importantly, the stuff and the control were there. He averaged 98 with the fastball and touched 100. He also only walked 1 batter. We also got a look at the new harder slider.

Painter will likely last at AAA longer than he did in Single-A. The plan, as Dave Dombrowski put it in the off-season, is for Painter to make his MLB debut around July. Starting pitching is one of the few things the Phillies do not need. They already have a decision to make with Ranger Suarez returning and Taijuan Walker pitching well. So they have the luxury to be patient with Painter.

Painter was supposed to make his debut at 19 years of age in 2022. A pre-season injury, which eventually led to Tommy John surgery, derailed that. Painter has been on the path to recovery since.

Even healthy now, it will still limit him this season. Painter has hardly thrown any pitches in the past 2 seasons. His Fall Ball stint this past off-season was the 1st real pitching he did off a mound since the surgery. Word is they want him to pitch around 120 innings this season between the minors and the major leagues. He pitched 11 through the first month and change.