Stars vs Avalanche Odds, Spread, and Total

DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 28: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche and Sam Steel #18 of the Dallas Stars skate for the puck in the second period of Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center at American Airlines Center on April 28, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars look to eliminate the Colorado Avalanche on the road and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Stars lead this best-of-seven series three games to two. Dallas finally matched Colorado with a blowout win of their own, dominating Game 5 with a 6-2 victory on home ice. The Stars built a 3-0 lead, the Avalanche cut it to 3-2, but Dallas gradually extended the lead again. The Stars were outshot 28-27 and outhit 51-29, but their penalty kill went 3-for-3 and the power play converted 1-of-4 opportunities.

The Avalanche will look to regroup at home and reignite their typically high-powered offense. Both of their wins in this series have come by four goals, with one explosive period making the difference and the defense holding strong throughout. Colorado needs to set the tone early and find more production from its depth scorers.

Spread

Stars +1.5 (-160)

Avalanche -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Stars +160

Avalanche -180

Total

OVER 6 (-120)

UNDER 6 (+104)

*The above data was collected on May 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Stars vs Avalanche Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Dallas' last six games.

Dallas is 3-9 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Dallas' last six games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Colorado's last 20 games against Dallas.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Colorado's last seven games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Colorado's last seven games when playing at home against Dallas.

Stars vs Avalanche Injury Reports

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen, D - Injured reserve

Jason Robertson, LW - Out

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve

Colorado Avalanche

Ross Colton, C - Out

Sean Behrens, D - Out

Tucker Poolman, D - Injured reserve

Stars vs Avalanche Predictions and Picks

The Stars rank sixth in goals against, fourth in penalty kill, and third in scoring. Matt Duchene leads the team in points and recorded an assist in Game 5. Dallas has done well generating chances and hasn't held a lead for long stretches in the first four games. In Game 5, however, the Stars demonstrated how effective they can be on both ends of the ice, aided by a bounce-back performance from goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 26 saves. Dallas will aim for a close, low-scoring win on the road in Colorado.

The Avalanche ranks sixth in scoring, eighth on the power play, and 11th in goals against. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team in goals, assists, and points. In Game 5, he posted a goal, an assist, a plus-minus of zero, and seven shots on goal. Even in a four-goal loss, the Avs' leader delivered a steady effort and continued to play hard. Colorado will need their other lines to step up, convert on power play opportunities, and prioritize quality scoring chances over physical play.