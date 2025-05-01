Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals: Odds, Run Line, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 30: Johan Rojas #23 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates a single in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals during a game at Citizens Bank Park on April 30, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are favored to beat the Washington Nationals again in tonight's game, and for a change, the promising line from Las Vegas isn't just based on the bout's starting pitching. Philly is on a fresh four-game win streak, intending to sweep the Nats in three straight ball games at 6:45 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia's batting order is shaping up in classic fashion, allowing handy ballplayers like the shortstop Edmundo Sosa to excel at contact hitting while Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper knock balls out of the park. Philadelphia's stout pitching staff has allowed just 22 hits in the course of the four-game streak.

Did we mention that tonight's odds aren't focused on pitching? Philly and Washington have produced one of the day's highest O/U totals in baseball at nearly 10 runs. Will the stands be filled with homers soon?

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+120)

Nationals +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Phillies -170

Nationals +155

Total

Over 9.5 (-120)

Under 10 (-115)

*The above data was collected on May 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Betting Trends

Philadelphia has won four games in a row.

The total has gone over in all of Philadelphia's last nine games at home.

Washington is 5-15 in its last 20 games on the road.

The total has gone over in seven of Philly's last eight games with Washington.

Philadelphia is 9-1 in its last 10 games at home against Washington.

*The above data was collected on 4/30/25, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Center fielder Brandon Marsh is on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain.

Washington Nationals

Third baseman Paul DeJong is out for two months following successful sinus surgery.

Relief pitcher Derek Law is on the 15-day IL with right forearm inflammation.

Relief pitcher Orlando Ribalta is on the 15-day IL with a right bicep strain.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals Predictions and Picks

Probable pitchers Christopher Sanchez of the Phillies and Jake Irvin of the Nationals are off to good starts this year, begging the question as to why the over-total-runs market is drawing so much gambling action. Philadelphia can't be anticipated to pitch and field well, but have to defeat the Nats 11-6 all the same.

Philly's bullpen is the culprit. The stable of Phillies relievers is feeling flack again after RP Orion Kerkering blew a save opportunity in the series' first win, a 7-6 outcome that didn't have to be so tense. Kyle Morton of Sports Illustrated slams both of tonight's bullpens as bad units: "The Phillies rank 29th in all of MLB in reliever ERA, behind only the Nationals, who (have) showed their own struggles (against the Phils)."