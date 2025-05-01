Eagles Release Schedule For Rookie Mini-Camp, OTAs

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 28: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex

The draft is over, and the Eagles added 10 new rookies, along with Undrafted Free Agents and camp invites. When will we first get to see them? When will we see the rest of the roster? The Eagles have announced their plans for Rookie Mini Camp, OTAs, and Mandatory Mini-Camp. See the dates for all 3 events below.

Rookie Mini-Camp May 2nd and May 3rd

Rookie Mini-Camp is the first chance to see rookies in action. Drafted players, Undrafted Free Agents, and invited tryout players participate in noncontact drills. It is a chance for those rookies to work out for their new coaches, and to get a jumpstart on learning the playbook.

The Eagles camp takes place from May 2nd to May 3rd.

In attendance should be all 10 draft picks, all 9 UDFAs, and these non-rostered mini-camp invitees.

DB Isaiah Greene- Campbell

WR- Ife Adeyi- Sam Houston State

P- Kai Kroeger- South Carolina

DB- Nic Toomer- Indiana

WR- Darius Lassiter- BYU

TE- Maliq Carr- Houston

LB- Joseph Vaughn- UCLA

OTAs- May 27 to June 5th

Not so voluntary off-season workouts. Attendance is not mandatory. Yet, players skipping OTAs always feels like a big story. Teams use OTAs for conditioning and for teaching. A mid-off-season ramp-up, so when actual Training Camp starts, players are more ready physically and mentally. A chance to freshen up on the playbook and take part in non-contact drills.

Teams can hold a maximum of 10 OTAs. The Eagles will hold 6 this year. May 27th, May 28th, May 30th, June 2nd, June 3rd, and June 5th.

Mandatory Mini-Camp