Eagles Release Schedule For Rookie Mini-Camp, OTAs
The draft is over, and the Eagles added 10 new rookies, along with Undrafted Free Agents and camp invites. When will we first get to see them? When will we see the rest of the roster? The Eagles have announced their plans for Rookie Mini Camp, OTAs, and Mandatory Mini-Camp. See the dates for all 3 events below.
Rookie Mini-Camp May 2nd and May 3rd
Rookie Mini-Camp is the first chance to see rookies in action. Drafted players, Undrafted Free Agents, and invited tryout players participate in noncontact drills. It is a chance for those rookies to work out for their new coaches, and to get a jumpstart on learning the playbook.
The Eagles camp takes place from May 2nd to May 3rd.
In attendance should be all 10 draft picks, all 9 UDFAs, and these non-rostered mini-camp invitees.
- DB Isaiah Greene- Campbell
- WR- Ife Adeyi- Sam Houston State
- P- Kai Kroeger- South Carolina
- DB- Nic Toomer- Indiana
- WR- Darius Lassiter- BYU
- TE- Maliq Carr- Houston
- LB- Joseph Vaughn- UCLA
OTAs- May 27 to June 5th
Not so voluntary off-season workouts. Attendance is not mandatory. Yet, players skipping OTAs always feels like a big story. Teams use OTAs for conditioning and for teaching. A mid-off-season ramp-up, so when actual Training Camp starts, players are more ready physically and mentally. A chance to freshen up on the playbook and take part in non-contact drills.
Teams can hold a maximum of 10 OTAs. The Eagles will hold 6 this year. May 27th, May 28th, May 30th, June 2nd, June 3rd, and June 5th.
Mandatory Mini-Camp
Mandatory Mini-Camp, as the name suggests, is the first part of the off-season program players under contract are required to take part in. Teams are permitted one mandatory mini-camp. Eagles will hold theirs on June 10th.