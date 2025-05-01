ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Eagles Release Schedule For Rookie Mini-Camp, OTAs

The draft is over, and the Eagles added 10 new rookies, along with Undrafted Free Agents and camp invites. When will we first get to see them? When will we…

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 28: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The draft is over, and the Eagles added 10 new rookies, along with Undrafted Free Agents and camp invites. When will we first get to see them? When will we see the rest of the roster? The Eagles have announced their plans for Rookie Mini Camp, OTAs, and Mandatory Mini-Camp. See the dates for all 3 events below.

Rookie Mini-Camp May 2nd and May 3rd

Rookie Mini-Camp is the first chance to see rookies in action. Drafted players, Undrafted Free Agents, and invited tryout players participate in noncontact drills. It is a chance for those rookies to work out for their new coaches, and to get a jumpstart on learning the playbook.

The Eagles camp takes place from May 2nd to May 3rd.

In attendance should be all 10 draft picks, all 9 UDFAs, and these non-rostered mini-camp invitees.

  • DB Isaiah Greene- Campbell
  • WR- Ife Adeyi- Sam Houston State
  • P- Kai Kroeger- South Carolina
  • DB- Nic Toomer- Indiana
  • WR- Darius Lassiter- BYU
  • TE- Maliq Carr- Houston
  • LB- Joseph Vaughn- UCLA

OTAs- May 27 to June 5th

Not so voluntary off-season workouts. Attendance is not mandatory. Yet, players skipping OTAs always feels like a big story. Teams use OTAs for conditioning and for teaching. A mid-off-season ramp-up, so when actual Training Camp starts, players are more ready physically and mentally. A chance to freshen up on the playbook and take part in non-contact drills.

Teams can hold a maximum of 10 OTAs. The Eagles will hold 6 this year. May 27th, May 28th, May 30th, June 2nd, June 3rd, and June 5th.

Mandatory Mini-Camp

Mandatory Mini-Camp, as the name suggests, is the first part of the off-season program players under contract are required to take part in. Teams are permitted one mandatory mini-camp. Eagles will hold theirs on June 10th.

EaglesNFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) after a catch in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles // NFLRe-Evaluating The Eagles Needs After The DraftDylan MacKinnon
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell after he is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 31 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Eagles draft
Eagles // NFLEagles Draft Grade Round-Up: A Great Haul Of PlayersDylan MacKinnon
Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9), linebacker Luke Reimer (4), and defensive back Isaac Gifford (2) celebrate after recovering a fumble against the Maryland Terrapins during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium
Eagles // NFLTy Robinson: 6 Things To Know About Eagles New DTDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect