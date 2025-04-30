This Day in Sports History: April 30

Looking back on these April 30th statistics, the moments that stand out are Feller's two no-hitters, Elliott's NASCAR records, and Brock Purdy's success. In MLB history, 36 pitchers have thrown more than one no-hitter. Nolan Ryan leads the way with seven, followed by Sandy Koufax with four. Feller ended up with three. Elliott earned the nickname "Awesome Bill from Dawsonville" and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015. Purdy led the 49ers to playoff success, including a Super Bowl appearance in his second season.