This Day in Sports History: April 30
Sports in April feature the return of many playoffs and tournaments. Over the years, April 30 has hosted notable sports moments and legendary achievements.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Outstanding sporting events and accomplishments on April 30 include:
- 1900: Bob Fitzsimmons knocked out Ed Dunkhorst in the second round of a lopsided bout in Brooklyn, New York.
- 1938: Cricket legend Donald Bradman scored 258 for Australia against Worcestershire at Worcester, England.
- 1939: New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig played his 2,130th consecutive and final MLB game.
- 1944: The New York Giants' Mel Ott scored six runs in one game and recorded five walks for the fourth time in his career.
- 1946: Cleveland Indians pitcher Bob Feller throws his second career no-hitter, defeating the New York Yankees 1-0.
- 1953: The Little-Bigger League changed its name to the Babe Ruth League.
- 1958: Ted Williams became the 10th MLB player to collect 1,000 extra-base hits.
- 1961: Mickey Wright won the LPGA Titleholders Championship in Augusta, Georgia, securing her fifth major title.
- 1961: San Francisco Giants outfielder Willie Mays became the ninth player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He accomplished the feat in a 14-4 win over the Milwaukee Braves.
- 1971: In the 25th NBA Championship, Milwaukee defeated the Baltimore Bullets in four games.
- 1976: Muhammad Ali defeated Jimmy Young in 15 rounds to retain the heavyweight boxing title.
- 1986: Bill Elliott set an all-time NASCAR qualifying record, winning the pole for the Winston 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
- 1988: New York Yankee Dave Winfield recorded his 28th and 29th runs of the month, tying the MLB record for RBIs in April and setting a new American League record.
- 1989: The U.S. beat Costa Rica 1-0 in round three of the 1990 FIFA World Cup.
- 1990: Two Braves scored on a play while Mets manager David Cone argued a call at first base.
- 2022: In the final pick of the NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Brock Purdy of Iowa State, making him Mr. Irrelevant.
Looking back on these April 30th statistics, the moments that stand out are Feller's two no-hitters, Elliott's NASCAR records, and Brock Purdy's success. In MLB history, 36 pitchers have thrown more than one no-hitter. Nolan Ryan leads the way with seven, followed by Sandy Koufax with four. Feller ended up with three. Elliott earned the nickname "Awesome Bill from Dawsonville" and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015. Purdy led the 49ers to playoff success, including a Super Bowl appearance in his second season.