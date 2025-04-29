ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Union Beat DC United For 8th Consecutive Time

Sometimes you just have a team’s number. That is certainly the case with the Philadelphia Union and DC United. With a 3-0 win on Saturday, the Union have faced DC…

Dylan MacKinnon
Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against D.C. United during the second half at Subaru Park.

Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Sometimes you just have a team's number. That is certainly the case with the Philadelphia Union and DC United. With a 3-0 win on Saturday, the Union have faced DC United a record 14 straight times at Subaru Park without losing. The last time the Union hosted DC United and lost was in 2014, back when Subaru Park was still called PPL Park.

It marks 3 straight clean sheets for goalie Andre Blake. He didn't allow a goal in the month of April, though he did miss several games. It is his 4th clean sheet of the season.

Bradley Carnell went to a new look lineup than he used the prior weekend vs Atlanta, but it finished with the exact same result. A 3-0 win. They were without Jovan Lukic, who picked up a Red Card vs Atlanta. Tai Baribo also reclaimed his starting spot, ending Mikael Uhre to the bench. Nate Harriel also played out of position, stepping back into the Centerback role for only the 2nd time this season.

The new look lineup caused no problems though. The 3 goals came courtesy of Jakob Glesnes in the 15th minute, Danley Jean Jacques in the 52nd minute, and Bruno Damiani, on as a sub, in the 77th minute. they almost added a 4th in OT thanks to a nice setup by Cavan Sullivan.

It's the second straight win for the Union. The Union improved to 6-1-3, and have 19 points on the season, putting them at 3rd in the Eastern Conference. They finish the month of April 2-1-1, with the 1 loss coming to NYFC.

The Union will cross the border for its matchup in Canada next weekend against CF Montreal. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The game will be available for viewing on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and you can listen to it on the Fanatic.

MLSPhiladelphia UnionUnion
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
