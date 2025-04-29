Union Beat DC United For 8th Consecutive Time

Sometimes you just have a team's number. That is certainly the case with the Philadelphia Union and DC United. With a 3-0 win on Saturday, the Union have faced DC United a record 14 straight times at Subaru Park without losing. The last time the Union hosted DC United and lost was in 2014, back when Subaru Park was still called PPL Park.

It marks 3 straight clean sheets for goalie Andre Blake. He didn't allow a goal in the month of April, though he did miss several games. It is his 4th clean sheet of the season.

Bradley Carnell went to a new look lineup than he used the prior weekend vs Atlanta, but it finished with the exact same result. A 3-0 win. They were without Jovan Lukic, who picked up a Red Card vs Atlanta. Tai Baribo also reclaimed his starting spot, ending Mikael Uhre to the bench. Nate Harriel also played out of position, stepping back into the Centerback role for only the 2nd time this season.

The new look lineup caused no problems though. The 3 goals came courtesy of Jakob Glesnes in the 15th minute, Danley Jean Jacques in the 52nd minute, and Bruno Damiani, on as a sub, in the 77th minute. they almost added a 4th in OT thanks to a nice setup by Cavan Sullivan.

It's the second straight win for the Union. The Union improved to 6-1-3, and have 19 points on the season, putting them at 3rd in the Eastern Conference. They finish the month of April 2-1-1, with the 1 loss coming to NYFC.