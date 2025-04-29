Nationals vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 27: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies prepares to bat during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies (15–13) return home to Citizens Bank Park tonight to open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals (13–16). First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. EST.

The Nationals enter the series after a lopsided 19–5 loss to the Mets on Monday, a game that saw their bullpen taxed heavily. The Nationals have dropped three of their last five games, allowing 34 runs in that span. They'll turn to left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2–3, 3.34 ERA) to steady the ship. Gore has been a bright spot in the rotation, striking out 53 batters over 35 innings.

The Phillies will send ace Zack Wheeler (2–1, 3.62 ERA) to the mound. Wheeler has been a workhorse, striking out 50 batters over 37.1 innings this season. Offensively, Kyle Schwarber leads the team with seven home runs and 18 RBIs, while Bryson Scott leads the way with a .292 batting average.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-134)

Phillies -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline

Nationals +170

Phillies -183

Total

Over 8.5 (-120)

Under 8.5 (-112)

*The above data was collected on April 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Nationals are 4-9 against the spread when on the road this year.

The Phillies are 8-5 against the spread at home this season.

The total has gone under in seven of the Nationals' last nine games.

Four of the Phillies' last five gams have gone under.

The Nationals have gone 5-2 in the seven games they played as underdogs in their past 10 games.

The Phillies went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored in their last 10 matchups.

Nationals vs Phillies Injury Reports

Nationals

Michael Soroka, SP — 15-day IL (biceps).

Paul DeJong, 3B — 10-day IL (orbital plate).

Cade Cavalli, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Orlando Ribalta, RP — 15-day IL (biceps).

Phillies

Brandon Marsh, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Ranger Suarez, SP — 15-day IL (back).

Cristopher Sanchez, SP — Day-to-day (forearm)

Nationals vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"Philadelphia will win at home on Tuesday when hosting Washington, but the play here is under. The under has cashed in seven of Washington's last eight. Washington starter MacKenzie Gore has a combined four runs on 8 hits across 12 innings in the last two appearances. Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler has allowed four runs on 10 hits across 13 innings in his last two appearances. Final Score Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies win by our best play is under 4-2." — David Anicetti, Picks and Parlays

"Washington comes into this matchup looking to bounce back from that blowout loss on Monday afternoon, but they are just 4-9 on the road this year. Philadelphia is 9-4 at home, and they are coming off of a great series win over the Cubs. The Phillies are starting Wheeler, who has allowed two earned runs in each of his last two starts. The Nationals are starting Gore, who has allowed two earned runs in three of his last four starts. Both of these pitchers have been solid so far this season, and the Phillies are struggling at the plate right now, so I like the under here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place