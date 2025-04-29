Nationals vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total
The Philadelphia Phillies (15–13) return home to Citizens Bank Park tonight to open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals (13–16). First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. EST.
The Nationals enter the series after a lopsided 19–5 loss to the Mets on Monday, a game that saw their bullpen taxed heavily. The Nationals have dropped three of their last five games, allowing 34 runs in that span. They'll turn to left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2–3, 3.34 ERA) to steady the ship. Gore has been a bright spot in the rotation, striking out 53 batters over 35 innings.
The Phillies will send ace Zack Wheeler (2–1, 3.62 ERA) to the mound. Wheeler has been a workhorse, striking out 50 batters over 37.1 innings this season. Offensively, Kyle Schwarber leads the team with seven home runs and 18 RBIs, while Bryson Scott leads the way with a .292 batting average.
Spread
- Nationals +1.5 (-134)
- Phillies -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline
- Nationals +170
- Phillies -183
Total
- Over 8.5 (-120)
- Under 8.5 (-112)
*The above data was collected on April 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Nationals are 4-9 against the spread when on the road this year.
- The Phillies are 8-5 against the spread at home this season.
- The total has gone under in seven of the Nationals' last nine games.
- Four of the Phillies' last five gams have gone under.
- The Nationals have gone 5-2 in the seven games they played as underdogs in their past 10 games.
- The Phillies went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored in their last 10 matchups.
Nationals vs Phillies Injury Reports
Nationals
- Michael Soroka, SP — 15-day IL (biceps).
- Paul DeJong, 3B — 10-day IL (orbital plate).
- Cade Cavalli, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).
- Orlando Ribalta, RP — 15-day IL (biceps).
Phillies
- Brandon Marsh, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).
- Ranger Suarez, SP — 15-day IL (back).
- Cristopher Sanchez, SP — Day-to-day (forearm)
Nationals vs Phillies Predictions and Picks
"Philadelphia will win at home on Tuesday when hosting Washington, but the play here is under. The under has cashed in seven of Washington's last eight. Washington starter MacKenzie Gore has a combined four runs on 8 hits across 12 innings in the last two appearances. Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler has allowed four runs on 10 hits across 13 innings in his last two appearances. Final Score Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies win by our best play is under 4-2." — David Anicetti, Picks and Parlays
"Washington comes into this matchup looking to bounce back from that blowout loss on Monday afternoon, but they are just 4-9 on the road this year. Philadelphia is 9-4 at home, and they are coming off of a great series win over the Cubs. The Phillies are starting Wheeler, who has allowed two earned runs in each of his last two starts. The Nationals are starting Gore, who has allowed two earned runs in three of his last four starts. Both of these pitchers have been solid so far this season, and the Phillies are struggling at the plate right now, so I like the under here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place
"These two opened up the season against each other in a three-game set in Washington that saw the Phillies go 2-1. Things got very offensive in that series and could stand to do so again, given the back end on both sides. These are the two worst bullpens in the National League, so it's important for the starters to put in work .... Washington has struggled on the road this season, going 4-9. Philadelphia is 6-4 in their last 10 games against the Nats, with five of those wins coming by at least three runs. Take the Phillies with the run line." — Craig Forde, Statsalt