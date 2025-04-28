Ty Robinson: 6 Things To Know About Eagles New DT

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9), linebacker Luke Reimer (4), and defensive back Isaac Gifford (2) celebrate after recovering a fumble against the Maryland Terrapins during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium

With Milton Williams leaving in FA, DT became a major need for the Eagles. They had some solid depth behind Jalen Carter, like Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo, but they badly needed another body. So in the 4th round, after trading out of their 3rd round pick, they grabbed the athletic Ty Robinson out of Nebraska.

Could he turn into another draft steal for Howie Roseman? Here are 6 things every Eagles fan should know about him.

Major Combine Standout

Robinson really made his mark at the NFL Combine, ranking in the top 4 among DTs in nearly every drill.

40-yard-dash- 4.83 (1st among DTS)

10-yard-split- 1.71 (3rd)

Vertical- 33.5" (4th)

Broad- 9'11" (2nd)

3-cone drill- 7.58 (3rd)

Shuttle- 4.5 (3rd)

Bench Press- 28 (3rd)

Those are some impressive numbers, especially for a DT. He might be slightly smaller than your average DT, but he more than makes up for it with athleticism and a tenacity to get after the ball.

Production Matches The Traits

But Robinson is no workout warrior. His athleticism is backed up by what he did on the field at Nebraska. This past season, he racked up 7.5 sacks, 42 pressures, 25 hurries, 11 QB hits, 12.5 tackles for a loss, batted down 4 passes, and had 28 stops. Robinson was a force on the Nebraska D-Line.

The sacks were new for him this year, he had only 6 total in the prior 4 years at Nebraska. But the actual pass production was not so new. He had 20 hurries in 2023, 16 in 2022, and 13 in 2021. He also had 16 QB hits over those 3 seasons, and 41 run stops.

His final year was by far his best season, but he was a solid DT for the Cornhuskers for 3 years before he burst out as a true force on the line.

Single Digit Number

For those unaware of the tradition Matt Rhule has at Nebraska, single-digit jersey numbers are reserved for those he and his coaching staff deem the toughest.

“What we decided was 0 through 9 would go to the nine or 10 toughest guys on the team. When I say ‘toughest’, we define that for the guys. Really the guys who best exemplify what it means to be a Cornhusker, to be accountable, to be dependable, to be tough, hardworking, competitive every single day. As we get into training camp, the players will vote on it, and we hope it becomes a tradition. As we have embraced all the great traditions that are here, hopefully this will be something new that people will get in to.”- Matt Rhule

Ty Robinson is one of the players who was given that honor. This past season was the 2nd season he wore a single-digit number.

Useful On Offense Too?

Travis Hunter rightfully got a ton of love for being a rare 2-way player in this draft, and rightfully so. But while Robinson might not play every snap the way Hunter does, he got some looks on offense too, and the results speak for themselves.

Nebraska liked to use Robinson as a fullback and lead blocker in the Red Zone. They did so 8 times, and according to Robinson, they scored on 7 of those attempts.

Eagles already have Ben Van Summeren in the role of fullback, but maybe they will have something up their sleeves with Robinson too.

High Praise From Matt Rhule

The single-digit number is not the only honor bestowed on Robinson by Nebraska coach Matt Rhule. There was a great relationship there. One that kept Robinson at Nebraska when he could have entered the draft or sought more NIL money elsewhere. Rhule actually told Robinson to leave for the draft a year ago. But Robinson stuck around.

Rhule clearly appreciated it. He said this when asked about Robinson's return before the season.

“I just think the world of him, honestly. I just think the absolute world of him. Guys like Ty Robinson are why guys like me coach. Just that daily interaction, that daily relationship, and the great thing about Ty is he lets me be me."- Matt Rhule