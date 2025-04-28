This Day in Sports History: April 28

April is an exciting month for sports fans, with the return of MLB, the NBA and NHL playoffs, several NCAA championship games, the annual NFL Draft, and the prestigious Masters Tournament. Over the years, April 28 has seen many memorable moments and legendary performances. Here's a closer look at some of them:

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on April 28 include:

1887: French toymaker and engineer Georges Bouton won "the world's first motor race" in the steam-powered quadricycle he produced with the Marquis de Dion.

José Raúl Capablanca became the world's third chess champion.

Patty Berg won her sixth LPGA Western Golf Open by one stroke from Wiffi Smith.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-3 to win the NBA Championship.

In the NHL, the New Jersey Devils set the all-time playoff record for penalty minutes in a single game.

With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected California Golden Bears quarterback Jared Goff.

MLB History

April 28 featured some great accomplishments on the diamond:

1901: Cleveland's Bock Baker gave up a record 23 singles as the White Sox defeated the Blues 13-1.

The first official night game in organized baseball was held in Kansas.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Frank Robinson hit his first of his 586 career home runs.

Milwaukee Braves' future Hall of Fame pitcher Warren Spahn threw a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants — the second of his career.

Billy Martin was named the New York Yankees manager for the fourth time.

Fernando Valenzuela set a record of 41 scoreless innings to start a season.

Fernando Valenzuela set a record of 41 scoreless innings to start a season. 1988: The Baltimore Orioles lost an American League record 21 games in a row.

Sports History

Some of the biggest names in sport came up on April 28:

1967: Muhammad Ali refused to be inducted into the U.S. Army and was stripped of his heavyweight boxing title.

The New York Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Capitals' Dale Hunter attacked Pierre Turgeon after he scored, committing what is regarded as one of hockey's worst cheap shots.

Andre Agassi recaptured the world No. 1 ranking, becoming the oldest top-ranked male in the history of the ATP rankings.

Andre Agassi recaptured the world No. 1 ranking, becoming the oldest top-ranked male in the history of the ATP rankings. 2019: American diver Victor Vescovo achieved the deepest dive ever, descending 10,927 meters into the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench.

Some of the most outstanding moments from April 28 include the Celtics vs. Lakers title game, the Orioles' AL losing streak record, and Muhammad Ali's refusal to join the army due to his religious beliefs as a Muslim and his opposition to the war.