Eagles Draft Grade Round-Up: A Great Haul Of Players

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell after he is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 31 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.

The draft is behind us. Did the Eagles do it again? They have nailed their picks in each of the past few years. But what does the National media think of the Eagles' draft this time? Here is a roundup of what a lot of the big names and outlets thought of the Eagles' draft haul.

"Campbell can be a chess piece for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, getting a handful of snaps on the edge per game. This pick tells me there's some concern about the knee injury Nakobe Dean suffered in January, so Campbell could help fill that void. He's a really solid player."

Kiper went on to explain that he liked a lot of their day 2 and 3 picks too. He noted Cameron Williams could be a steal, and that ty Robinson will fir in well in the Eagles front 7 rotation. He closed off his thoughts by saying "Roseman has done it again."

"Nobody swoops in on value in the first round like Howie Roseman and that’s exactly what happened when Jihaad Campbell’s mini-slide began. I’m more excited in the short term about Andrew Mukuba in this defense. He’s a highly intelligent safety with tremendous range. When that pass rush gets home, he’s going to make some quarterbacks pay."

Rogers also loved grabbing new offensive tackles for Stoutland to mold, and called Ty Robinson a "sledgehammer."

"Robinson's a nice fit at 5-technique for the Eagles, bringing power and straight-line speed to the position left behind by Milton Williams. Roseman worked the phones to add Day 3 picks for more defensive depth in McWilliams, Mondon and Powell-Ryland."

Reuter did note that no offensive skill players were taken. Which is interesting given how much we talked about Tight Ends. But Tight Ends went off the board early in round 1, and before the Eagles came up on day 2.

Would they have wanted Mason Taylor? Maybe. We will never truly know. But it complicates things with Dallas Goedert, because now that they didn't land a rookie, they have very little behind him if they choose to move on.

"Andrew Mukuba can potentially fill a big need at safety on the back end. His addition creates a really talented, young defensive back trio with Quinyon Mitchell and Super Bowl star Cooper DeJean."

They lost a lot of playmaking when they traded CJ Gardner-Johnson. But Mukuba grabbed 5 picks and 6 PBUs last season. If he works out, the Eagles have a very young and very talented trio in their defensive backfield.

"Ranked 93rd on the PFF Big Board, Williams might be one of Day 3’s biggest steals. He earned an 84.0 grade on zone blocks last season and could become Philadelphia’s long-term answer at right tackle once future Hall-of-Famer Lane Johnson retires."

There are people who said that if Williams went back to school, he might have been a day 2 pick next season, maybe even day 1. We don't know if that is true, but people are very high on his upside. They also got the massive Myles Hinton, and the even more massive Hollin Pierce. Eagles are collecting big OTs, and seeing which one of them sticks.

"Robinson is a no-nonsense, thick and athletic rusher inside, and McWilliams a super-chippy and sudden cornerback with some Avonte Maddox to his game. As per usual, some of my favorite Roseman picks occured later, especially the three-pick stretch of Hinton, Williams, and Powell-Ryland. The two blockers have plus starter upside, and Powell-Ryland would've probably been a Day 2 pick if he had longer arms."

The Eagles day 3 haul is getting a lot of praise. Everyone seems to be high on Robinson, and they all love the addition on O-Line. Day 3 can make or break GMs. Finding diamonds in the rough can be a huge difference maker. See Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata for how big it can be when you nail one of these picks. Howie has a chance to hit the lottery again.

"They went defense with their first five picks to fortify a unit that suffered some losses in free agency and has some injury issues. First-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell was the best off-ball linebacker in this draft. I like quarterback Kyle McCord in the sixth. They added a bunch of other talented players. Howie Roseman had another good draft."