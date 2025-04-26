Grading Every Pick of The Eagles 2025 Draft

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Jihaad Campbell speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 31 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.

Few teams have been better at drafting over the past few years than the Eagles. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Jalyx Hunt, Devonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper Dejean. These are just a few of the many picks the Eagles have nailed.

Will that continue in the 2025 draft, though? Can they continue to grab high-end players? Keep track of who they picked, and if they nailed those picks here

Round 1, Pick 31: LB/EDGE- Jihaad Campbell- Alabama

The consensus is in, and the Eagles nailed this pick. They got a player almost everyone had as a borderline top 10 talent at pick 31. Nearly everyone gave the Eagles praise, and there was an overwhelming sense of "Howie has done it again." The only question is how they will use him.

Throughout the process, he was listed as an inside linebacker. So when the Eagles took him, the immediate thought was, wow, the Eagles finally took a linebacker in round 1. But that might not be how the Eagles view him. They touted his pass rushing abilities after the pick, and every Eagles reporter seemed to agree they might try him out as an Edge Rusher.

Campbell started his career as a Defensive End before moving to Outside Linebacker and then eventually inside, where he had his best season. But there is a skillset there. If he is going to stay outside, he would likely need to bulk up. But there is no reason he can't be used in multiple roles.

The Eagles use a hybrid front. They dont fall into the category of a 3-4 or a 4-3 defense. He can be inside in some looks, outside in others. Just using him as either an off-ball linebacker or as an Edge Rusher would not be the best use of his skill set. Because he is a great rusher, but he is also great in coverage. Campbell himself told reporters that he can do whatever the Eagles need him to do.

They did give up a 5th round pick to move up and grab him. It was just one spot, and it might have been unnecessary. But if there is a player you love that much, giving up a 5th is worth the peace of mind to make sure you get him.

Grade- A+

Round 2, Pick 64: S- Andrew Mukuba- Texas

Mukuba is a player I love, simply because the person I trust on the draft more than anyone in this city, Andrew DiCecco, has been talking him up since the start of the draft process.

Like CJGJ, he is a playmaking safety with a knack for big hits and interceptions. Mukuba might be small, but he plays bigger than he looks. He was one of the best cover safeties in the nation in his lone year at Texas. Mukuba gave up 0 TDs, under 100 yards, and a completion rate of under 50% last season. He also racked up 5 picks and 6 deflections.

With CJ gone, the Eagles needed a cover safety with a knack for getting his hands on the ball. There is arguably no better safety in this draft for that need short of Malaki Starks.

They took him over Kevin Winston of Penn State, and Xavier Watts of Notre Dame. Two players local fans were drooling over given those schools big following in the Philly area. So he will be compared to them for his entire career. But as someone who has no bias for either of those schools, I like the choice the Eagles made.

Grade- A

Round 4, Pick 111: DT- Ty Robinson- Nebraska

On day 3, I want upside. Guys with the ability to turn into steals. Ty Robinson has freaky athletic traits and had one of the most impressive showings of any DT at the combine.

40-yard-dash- 4.83 (1st among DTS)

10-yard-split- 1.71 (3rd)

Vertical- 33.5" (4th)

Broad- 9'11" (2nd)

3-cone drill- 7.58 (3rd)

Shuttle- 4.5 (3rd)

Bench Press- 28 (3rd)

Nebraska gave him a single-digit jersey in each of the past 2 seasons. If you don't know, that is an honor Matt Rhule reserves for only those he deems the toughest on the team.

The floor seems pretty low here, but the ceiling is very high. A guy who can move like he does has a chance to be a difference maker. At the very least, they got a solid rotational piece on the DT and addressed a major need. I love this pick.