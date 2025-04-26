ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Eagles Draft Freak Athlete Ty Robinson In 4th Round

We knew DT was a need for the Eagles. They did not get one on days 1 or, but they finally grabbed one with their 1st pick on day 3,…

Dylan MacKinnon

Dylan MacKinnon
Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) celebrates after a sack against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.

Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

We knew DT was a need for the Eagles. They did not get one on days 1 or, but they finally grabbed one with their 1st pick on day 3, and they got a freak athlete. Ty Robinson from Nebraska.

Robinson put on a show at the NFL Combine. He ranked highly among Defensive Tackles in nearly every drill.

  • 40-yard-dash- 4.83 (1st among DTS)
  • 10-yard-split- 1.71 (3rd)
  • Vertical- 33.5" (4th)
  • Broad- 9'11" (2nd)
  • 3-cone drill- 7.58 (3rd)
  • Shuttle- 4.5 (3rd)
  • Bench Press- 28 (3rd)

He is not just traits, though. He put up numbers in his final year at Nebraska: 6 sacks. 25 tackles, a pass rush win rate of 10.45, and a run stop win rate of 8.1%.

He also had the respect of his locker room. Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule, formerly of Temple, has a tradition where single-digit jersey numbers are reserved for the toughest players on his team. Robinson was one of the players given that honor.

“What we decided was 0 through 9 would go to the nine or 10 toughest guys on the team. When I say ‘toughest’, we define that for the guys. Really the guys who best exemplify what it means to be a Cornhusker, to be accountable, to be dependable, to be tough, hardworking, competitive every single day. As we get into training camp, the players will vote on it, and we hope it becomes a tradition. As we have embraced all the great traditions that are here, hopefully this will be something new that people will get in to.”- Matt Rhule

He is smaller than your average DT. But like we hear with Andrew Mukuba, he plays bigger than his size would suggest.

On paper, it is another great pick for the Eagles. Like with any pick, you have to see how it works out. But the Eagles got a guy with freaky traits and great production, who established himself as a team leader.

All of that for a 4th-round pick. Hard to complain about what Howie did at pick 111.

Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon
