Eagles Draft Freak Athlete Ty Robinson In 4th Round

“What we decided was 0 through 9 would go to the nine or 10 toughest guys on the team. When I say ‘toughest’, we define that for the guys. Really the guys who best exemplify what it means to be a Cornhusker, to be accountable, to be dependable, to be tough, hardworking, competitive every single day. As we get into training camp, the players will vote on it, and we hope it becomes a tradition. As we have embraced all the great traditions that are here, hopefully this will be something new that people will get in to.”- Matt Rhule