This Day in Sports History: April 25
Toward the end of April, the sports calendar changes complexion, taking on a more serious tone across multiple leagues. The NBA playoffs move to the second round, bringing increased pressure…
Toward the end of April, the sports calendar changes complexion, taking on a more serious tone across multiple leagues. The NBA playoffs move to the second round, bringing increased pressure as the field continues to thin. The rigors of the regular MLB season set in, making it harder to write off embarrassing defeats as early-season blues. This intense competition leads to outstanding achievements, as players rise to expectations. April 25 has seen many memorable moments, from the NBA and MLB to various combat sports, making it one of the most remarkable days in sports history.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
- 1950: The Boston Celtics selected shooting guard Chuck Cooper from Duquesne University, making him the first AfricanAmerican player selected in the NBA Draft. While Cooper's selection marked the first African American draft pick in NBA history, the first African American to actually play in an NBA game was Earl Lloyd, who debuted for the Washington Capitols a couple of months after Cooper was drafted.
- 1952: The Minneapolis Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in Game 7, earning the franchise's third NBA Championship banner.
- 1965: The Lakers once again appeared in the NBA Championship, this time losing to the rival Boston Celtics in five games. Boston secured its seventh straight title win, establishing itself as a blue-blood franchise in the NBA.
- 1993: Michael Jordan ended the 1993 season by winning his seventh straight scoring title while leading the NBA in steals per game.
- 1993: With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected quarterback Drew Bledsoe. While he performed consistently for the Pats, Bledsoe would be forever known as the player who preceded Tom Brady.
- 1997: Ken Griffey Jr. hammered his 250th career home run in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- 2009: In another major NFL Draft selection, the Detroit Lions selected quarterback Matthew Stafford with the first overall pick. Stafford earned his status as a Lions legend before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.
- 2015: UFC 186 was headlined by all-time great flyweight champion Demetrius Johnson, who faced Kyoji Horiguchi. Johnson secured his sixth straight title with an armbar as time expired in the fifth and final round — a finish that earned him Performance of the Night honors.
April 25 has seen multiple history-changing moments across various sports. Perhaps most notable was the selection of the NBA's first African American player, Chuck Cooper, which helped to break the color barrier in the NBA. Throughout the rest of the sports world, teams established themselves as leaders in their leagues, with the Lakers and Celtics earning championships, and two NFL teams made draft picks that would help shape the story of their franchises. Finally, legendary UFC champion Demetrius Johnson dismantled yet another contender, placing himself among the greatest fighters of all time.