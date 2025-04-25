The 7 Best Options For The Eagles On Day 2

Mason Taylor 86 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Oct. 12, 2024

Day 1 is in the books, and the Eagles scored Jihaad Campbell. Who will they add on night 2? Are they going to make a big move up? here are some names that could be of interest to the Eagles.

TE- Mason Taylor- LSU

The NFL Draft saw two Tight Ends go off the board fairly early. But TE3 in the draft will have to wait until tonight. Could the wait end with the Eagles? It is very unlikely he lasts until pick 64. So this would be a definite trade-up situation.

Trading up might be worth it. In Taylor the Eagles would get a TE with a penchant for big catches in big moments. It was Taylor who caught a late TD pass to put LSU ahead of Bama, and also Taylor who later caught the game-winning 2-point conversion when that game went to OT. Taylor is also a 1st down machine, converting 1st downs on nearly 2/3rds of his catches last season.

If they can't get Taylor, Elijah Arroyo would be a great get, too. He burst onto the scene last year for Miami with 7 TDS on 35 catches. There is also the super productive Harold Fannin out of Bowling Green. The Eagles just happened to have hired his head coach, Scot Loeffler, to be their new QB Coach.

S- Andrew Mukuba- Texas

From a player they would definitely have to trade up for, to someone that they might be able to get if they don't move up, at least not too far. According to most boards, Mukuba is the 3rd best Safety left on the board behind Nick Emmanwori and Xavier Watts. Emmanwori is more of a SS though though. Watts would be a great get, but he may not last very long tonight.

Mukuba could be the better fit anyway. He is almost a full year younger, and was elite in pass coverage. Mukuba held opposing QBs to a passer rating of 12.1, and had a forced completion rate of 26.1%. Compare that to the completion rate against him of 43.4%. All of that goes with 5 interceptions, and 8 pass deflections.

He needs to be a cleaner tackler. But what the Eagles need at safety is a guy who can drop back in coverage. Mukbua is the best safety available for that need.

CB- Trey Amos-Ole Miss

CB is an underrated need for the Eagles. They lost Slay and Isaiah Rodgers. Is Kelee Ringo ready to step up behind them? The Eagles themselves did not give him a ringing endorsement. But imagine having a trio of young, talented corners for the next 3 seasons.

Enter Trey Amos. Amos made the jump from the Sun Belt to the SEC, and got better. Usually a good sign a player can handle the jump to the NFL. He held QBs to a passer rating of 54.5 last year with Ole Miss. He also allowed only 2 TDs and 280 yards, and came away with 3 picks.

Shavon Revel Jr would be nice too. But you already took 1 injury risk with Jihaad Campbell, and Revel is coming off a torn ACL. He is also a year older than Amos.

Edge-Donovan Ezeiruaku- Boston College

Like with Taylor, getting Ezieruaku would likely require a major trade-up. The Eagles pulled it off last year to get Cooper DeJean. If a player they have a 1st round grade drops, they have proven they can and will make bold moves to go up and get them.

Ezeiruaku, like Campbell, is another local kid. But more important than that is he is a talented local kid. He racked up 16.5 sacks last year, the 2nd most in this draft class, and boasts a ton of different pass rush moves, including the Ghost Rush that made Von Miller so dangerous in his prime.

DT- TJ Sanders- South Carolina

There was a lot of buzz that the Eagles wanted a DT. To be fair, that is always the buzz. But they flew off the board in this draft. Luckily, it is a very deep class, and there should be some great names available in rounds 2 or 3.

TJ Sanders is a name that sticks out. He is someone who can produce both against the run, and as a pass rusher. Sanders made 16.5 tackles for loss and brought down the QB 4.5 times. He also added 33 pressures. He has the ideal size and athleticism to hopefully replace some of what Milton Williams gave them.

Alfred Collins from Texas is also interesting. Right now, he is more of a run-stuffer, but he has pass rush upside that could be tapped into. Sanders is more ready to help as a pass rusher right now though.

EDGE- Nic Scourton- Texas A&M

Scourton is a victim of this draft being insanely deep at Edge Rusher. In any other year, he may have gone round 1. he has great traits.

There are still a lot of Edge Rushers available. We already mentioned Ezieruaku, but there is also Mike Green who might be off the Eagles board because of Domestic Violence allegations. Scourton could be a guy who keeps slipping, right into the Eagles hands.

His production was not through the roof at Texas A&M. But it was solid, and Texas A&M do not exactly let their Edge Rushers get after the QB. He has the skills to do so though and he showed he can be a run stopper too.

OT-Aireontae Ersery- Minnesota

Eagles love their big O-Linemen. Ersery fits that mold. At 6ft6 330lbs, he cuts an imposing figure. He production matches the traits too. He gave up just 3 sacks, and QBs the last 2 seasons as the Gophers LT.

Ersery could move inside to RG for a the time being, and then move out to Tackle whenever Lane hangs up the cleats.Is that the best use of resources in a draft where you need to add talent to replace lost players on defense? Maybe not. They don't even really need a RG, Steen played pretty well last year when his name was called.