Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a single in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 21, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies need a get-well opponent after falling to a three-game sweep by the New York Mets. They're not going to get one, at least not right away. The Chicago Cubs are set to host Philadelphia for a three-game series starting this afternoon at 2:20 p.m. EST, just as the Cubbies celebrate a startling two-game sweep of the LA Dodgers. That feat helped Chicago stake out an early lead in the NL Central.

Is Chicago getting it done with the bats, the gloves, or the pitching? Today's numbers reveal that the Cubs are pretty good in all three facets, making rivals play a complete ball game to win.

For instance, the series opener at Wrigley Field sets up as a starting pitcher's duel, with starters Taijuan Walker of the Phillies and Colin Rea of the Cubs boasting hot ERAs early in the year. But the betting line for total runs in today's game is in the typical range. That means the hitters will stand a fighting chance.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-175)

Cubs -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Phillies +129

Cubs -133

Total

Over 8 (-115)

Under 8.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on April 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Phillies are 1-4 in the last five games.

Philadelphia is 9-2 in its last 11 games against the Chicago Cubs.

Totals have gone over in four of the Chicago Cubs' last five games.

The Chicago Cubs are 4-1 in the last five games.

The total has gone over in nine of the Chicago Cubs' last 10 games at home.

Totals went over in eight of Philadelphia's last 10 games.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Right fielder Brandon Marsh is on the 10-day IL with a straight right hamstring.

Chicago Cubs

Relief pitcher Tyson Miller is on Triple-A rehab duty for one more week.

Relief pitcher Eli Morgan has been placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow neuritis.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Predictions and Picks

What's gone haywire with the Phillies this April? Philadelphia radio host John Kincade unleashed a rant about the club's latest spring swoon, emphasizing that the bullpen isn't suited to protect Philadelphia's leads or spark a chance for a comeback from the batting lineup in late innings of games this year.

Philadelphia's relief pitching "is far worse than I expected them to be. I expected it to be bad, I thought it was reckless … it's the worst (bullpen) in baseball," Kincade complained on Tuesday. To wit, not all of Philly's relief pitchers currently have ERAs that run three digits, rather than an ugly four digits.