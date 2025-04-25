Eagles Trade Up To Select Jihaad Campbell

Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) sneaks a peek into the back field against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium.

Eagles never draft linebackers in the 1st, just like they never draft Cornerbacks, they never pay Linebackers, and they invest in running backs. Howie Roseman is a changed man. He broke three of those trends in the past year, and just broke another. Because with the 31st overall pick, after trading up with the Chiefs, the Eagles took LB Jihaad Campbell.

Jihaad Campbell was seen as one of the best players in this draft. Our own Andrew DiCecco had him 10th on his big board. He is good at everything you want linebackers to be good at. Great vs both the pass and the run, and he can even blitz with 5 sacks last season.

But inside linebacker is not a prime position, and there are some concerns with his shoulder. Those two factors once again saw the Eagles grab a player way below their projected draft slot. It was Jalen Carter in 2023, Quinyon Mitchell last year, and now Jihaad Campbell.

It gives the Eagles an elite duo at LB, after already signing Zack Baun to a massive extension. Both will be here for the next 3 seasons, with Campbell being here for up to 5 years before hitting free agency. And all it cost them to move up was 1 of their 4 5th-round picks.

It is the first time the Eagles spent a 1st on an inside Linebacker, since 1979. Howie told people though things would look different this offseason, and this is certainly different.

The Eagles have picks 64 and 96 on day 3. They will still be looking for defensive linemen and a Tight End.