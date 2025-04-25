ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Eagles Trade Up To Select Jihaad Campbell

Eagles never draft linebackers in the 1st, just like they never draft Cornerbacks, they never pay Linebackers, and they invest in running backs. Howie Roseman is a changed man. He…

Dylan MacKinnon
Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) sneaks a peek into the back field against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium.

Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) sneaks a peek into the back field against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Eagles never draft linebackers in the 1st, just like they never draft Cornerbacks, they never pay Linebackers, and they invest in running backs. Howie Roseman is a changed man. He broke three of those trends in the past year, and just broke another. Because with the 31st overall pick, after trading up with the Chiefs, the Eagles took LB Jihaad Campbell.

Jihaad Campbell was seen as one of the best players in this draft. Our own Andrew DiCecco had him 10th on his big board. He is good at everything you want linebackers to be good at. Great vs both the pass and the run, and he can even blitz with 5 sacks last season.

But inside linebacker is not a prime position, and there are some concerns with his shoulder. Those two factors once again saw the Eagles grab a player way below their projected draft slot. It was Jalen Carter in 2023, Quinyon Mitchell last year, and now Jihaad Campbell.

It gives the Eagles an elite duo at LB, after already signing Zack Baun to a massive extension. Both will be here for the next 3 seasons, with Campbell being here for up to 5 years before hitting free agency. And all it cost them to move up was 1 of their 4 5th-round picks.

It is the first time the Eagles spent a 1st on an inside Linebacker, since 1979. Howie told people though things would look different this offseason, and this is certainly different.

The Eagles have picks 64 and 96 on day 3. They will still be looking for defensive linemen and a Tight End.

Was LB their biggest need? Unclear. Nakobe Dean's injury throws it up into the air. But now they leave no doubt who the two starting linebackers will be.

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 31 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Eagles // NFLJihaad Campbell- 6 Things To Know About Eagles Draft PickDylan MacKinnon
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) rushes against the SMU Mustangs offense during the first half at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Eagles // NFL7 Great Fits For The Eagles At Pick 32Dylan MacKinnon
Flags promoting the 2025 NFL Draft pictured on April 19, 2025, at Leicht Memorial Park in Green Bay, Wis. Eagles draft
Eagles // NFLThe Eagles 2025 NFL Draft GuideDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect