Eagles Draft Andrew Mukuba In The 2nd Round

Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) intercepts a pass in front of Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Melquan Stovall (5) to end the game in the second overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Following the trade of CJ Gardner-Johnson, Safety quickly became a massive need for the Eagles. They did not really have anyone on the roster to be that coverage safety. Former 3rd-round pick Sydney Brown is more of a Strong Safety, like Reed Blankenship. Well, they found their apparent answer in the draft, taking Andrew Mukuba out of Texas.

The Eagles lost a lot of ball skills in their secondary when CJGJ went to Houston. Luckily, that is what Andrew Mukuba specializes in. He racked up 5 interceptions to go with 6 pass deflections last year. His forced incompletion rate of 26.1% was among the best in the nation. QBs had a passer rating of just 12.1 against him, and they completed under 50% of their passes.

He first 3 seasons at Clemson saw little production. But the transfer to Texas and into the SEC unlocked his game in a big way.

Mukuba was one of the best cover corners in the nation this past year. He allowed just 74 yards over 400 coverage snaps and never allowed a TD. He did all of that and got called for 0 penalties. The Eagles are getting a polished cover safety.

One thing he does have to work on is tackling. His missed tackle rate of 14.4% is middling. At 6ft 190, he lacks the ideal size for a safety, but he plays bigger than he looks. Still, the missed tackle rate is concerning.

This continues a trend of the Eagles investing in defensive players from the SEC. Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, 1st round pick Jihad Campbell, and now Mukuba.