Eagles Draft Andrew Mukuba In The 2nd Round
Following the trade of CJ Gardner-Johnson, Safety quickly became a massive need for the Eagles. They did not really have anyone on the roster to be that coverage safety. Former…
Following the trade of CJ Gardner-Johnson, Safety quickly became a massive need for the Eagles. They did not really have anyone on the roster to be that coverage safety. Former 3rd-round pick Sydney Brown is more of a Strong Safety, like Reed Blankenship. Well, they found their apparent answer in the draft, taking Andrew Mukuba out of Texas.
The Eagles lost a lot of ball skills in their secondary when CJGJ went to Houston. Luckily, that is what Andrew Mukuba specializes in. He racked up 5 interceptions to go with 6 pass deflections last year. His forced incompletion rate of 26.1% was among the best in the nation. QBs had a passer rating of just 12.1 against him, and they completed under 50% of their passes.
He first 3 seasons at Clemson saw little production. But the transfer to Texas and into the SEC unlocked his game in a big way.
Mukuba was one of the best cover corners in the nation this past year. He allowed just 74 yards over 400 coverage snaps and never allowed a TD. He did all of that and got called for 0 penalties. The Eagles are getting a polished cover safety.
One thing he does have to work on is tackling. His missed tackle rate of 14.4% is middling. At 6ft 190, he lacks the ideal size for a safety, but he plays bigger than he looks. Still, the missed tackle rate is concerning.
This continues a trend of the Eagles investing in defensive players from the SEC. Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, 1st round pick Jihad Campbell, and now Mukuba.
Our resident draft expert, Andrew DiCecco, talked about Andrew Mukuba to the Eagles going back to the start of the draft process. So credit to him for being on this before anyone else.