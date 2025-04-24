This Day in Sports History: April 24

The end of April provides fans with a fantastic mix of enjoyable sports moments, from crucial NBA playoff games to critical decisions in the NFL Draft and outstanding results in combat sports. April 24 has witnessed plenty of these events, with defining championship victories in various martial arts and remarkable individual performances in the NBA.

Aside from a couple of monster pitching performances from Sandy Koufax and Nolan Ryan, there have been surprisingly few notable MLB moments on April 24. This day in sports history has hosted truly remarkable basketball performances and title-winning fights in boxing and the UFC. Jimmy Butler's insane performance against the Milwaukee Bucks sparked a shocking playoff run from a perennial underdog and led to one of the only eighth-seed upsets in the history of the NBA.