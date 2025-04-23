ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

Montreal could become a pain in Washington’s neck this spring. Not long after the Caps’ sniper Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s record with over 894 goals scored in the National…

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring a the game-winning goal against the Montreal Canadiens during overtime in Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Montreal could become a pain in Washington's neck this spring. Not long after the Caps' sniper Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's record with over 894 goals scored in the National Hockey League, D.C. went into its conference quarterfinal playoff series boosted by cocky smiles and confident odds to win. By the time overtime ended at Capital One Arena, the Capitals knew that their 1-0 series lead was as hard-earned as any of the NHL's divisional auto-qualifiers in 2025's Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Washington Capitals are set to host Cole Caufield and the lively Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Montreal will be the healthier club in tonight's rematch, given that the Capitals may be missing a pair of world-class European skaters in defenseman Martin Fehervary and center Alexsei Protas. Yet, the oddsmakers have a one-sided perspective on Game 2's outcome, judging the Capitals as better than one-to-two favorites to beat the Canadiens again and take a 2-0 series lead.

What was it that the Canadiens did, or didn't do, in the overtime game that has turned speculators onto the Capitals? Have the Habs hit their height for this season already?

Spread

  • Capitals -1.5 (+150)
  • Canadiens +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

  • Capitals -172
  • Canadiens +165

Total

  • Over 5.5 (-118)
  • Under 5.5 (+102)

*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • Washington beat Montreal in seven games in the teams' prior 2009-10 playoff series.
  • No Capitals-Canadiens game has totaled less than five goals since 2022.
  • The total has gone over in eight of Washington's last 12 games.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens Injury Reports

Washington Capitals 

  • Defenseman Martin Fehervary is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
  • Center Alexsei Protas is questionable with a skate cut on his left foot.

Montreal Canadiens

  • None

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens Predictions and Picks

GK Logan Thompson of the Capitals may have a slight edge on Round 1 counterpart Sam Montembeault. Montreal's starting goalie has never won a playoff game; in fact, his start against Washington in Game 1 represented the 28-year-old netminder's first action in the NHL postseason. Montembeault held his own in a 3-2 game in which both goalies had to battle premier snipers on the opposing side. But his overall save percentage remains around .900, surpassed by Thompson's .910 season mark.

The Athletic's playoff beat calls Thompson a "steady hand" for Washington. However, the NHL blog also points out that Thompson was shaky late in the season, along with the rest of Washington's goaltending corps during the club's slump on the spring solstice. It's not a rock on which to build a successful one-to-two pick.

Montreal's odds on the Puck Line are too sweet to overlook. Tonight's best wager is on the underdogs plus (+1.5) goals in Game 2.

Kurt BoyerWriter
