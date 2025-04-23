Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 22: Luisangel Acuña #2 of the New York Mets turns a double play as Max Kepler #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies slides into second base during the sixth inning of the game at Citi Field on April 22, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies will wrap up their series against the New York Mets tonight. The Mets have capitalized on their home-field advantage, utilizing it to earn two straight victories against their NL East rival.

Philadelphia will entrust staff ace Zack Wheeler with the start here. Wheeler has put up numbers befitting his status as one of the best pitchers in the MLB, posting a 3.73 ERA and a .99 WHIP through five starts. Last time out was one of his best starts of the season, as Wheeler dominated the Miami Marlins over seven innings, only allowing a couple of runs in the process. Now the righty will be tasked with slowing down a New York team that has won seven straight.

Opposing Wheeler is Mets starter David Peterson. After a solid 2024 season, Peterson was expected to be a big part of the New York rotation, an expectation that he has certainly fulfilled so far. The lefty has put up a 3.27 ERA over four starts, numbers that have surprisingly yielded only a single entry into the win column. Next up is a Philadelphia lineup that, despite its recent losing streak, has maintained its stride at the plate, making it perhaps the toughest matchup for Peterson so far.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+155)

Mets +1.5 (-174)

Moneyline

Phillies -107

Mets -101

Totals

Over 7 (-125)

Under 7.5 (-118)

*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies are 13-11 ATS this season.

The Phillies are 7-3 ATS following a loss.

The over is 7-4 when the Phillies face an NL East opponent.

The Mets are also 13-11 ATS so far.

The Mets are 4-4 ATS when playing NL East opponents.

The under is 16-8 in New York's games.

Phillies vs Mets Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh, CF — Out.

Westin Wilson, UTIL — Out.

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez, C — Out.

Jeff McNeil, 1B — Out.

Jose Siri, CF — Out.

Ronny Mauricio, INF — Out.

Phillies vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Bosun Akinpelu of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Mets have won five straight games, while the Phillies have lost four of their last five road games. New York has the edge here because they're playing well offensively and they've hit the ball well against right-handers. Wheeler has been shaky on the mound in recent starts, giving up 11 runs in his last three starts. With Philadelphia having the second-worst bullpen in the league, expect them to have a hard time slowing down the Mets. Philadelphia won't be as successful offensively because Peterson has done a good job on the mound, giving up six runs in his last three starts. With New York having the third-best bullpen in the league, they will keep Philadelphia's offense in check. Take New York on the money line."