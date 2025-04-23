Oilers vs Kings Odds, Spread, and Total
The Edmonton Oilers look to even up their Western Conference Quarterfinal series with the Los Angeles Kings at one game apiece.
The Oilers had an eventful and painful Game 1 against the Kings. Edmonton trailed 5-2 in the third period, staged a comeback to tie the game, but gave up the game-winner in the final minute. The hits were high in this game, and at the very least, the Oilers carry some offensive momentum into Game 2.
The Kings are looking to end their three-series playoff losing streak to the Oilers, and they got off to a strong start with a 6-5 win. They built a 4-1 lead heading into the third period and nearly suffered a collapse, but were saved by Phillip Danault's goal in the final minute. He finished as the game's first star with two goals.
Spread
- Oilers +1.5 (-220)
- Kings -1.5 (+190)
Moneyline
- Oilers +115
- Kings -126
Total
- Over 5.5 (-125)
- Under 6 (-115)
*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Oilers vs Kings Betting Trends
- The total has gone under in nine of Edmonton's last 11 games.
- Edmonton is 4-2 SU in its last six games.
- Edmonton is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Los Angeles.
- The total has gone over in five of Los Angeles's last six games.
- Los Angeles is 5-1 SU in its last six games.
- Los Angeles is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games at home.
Oilers vs Kings Injury Reports
Edmonton Oilers
- John Klingberg, D — Injured reserve.
- Troy Stecher, D — Day-to-day.
- Evander Kane, LW — Injured reserve.
- Mattias Ekholm, D — Out.
- Alec Regula, D — Injured reserve.
Los Angeles Kings
- Tanner Jeannot, LW — Out.
Oilers vs Kings Predictions and Picks
The Oilers are ranked 11th in scoring, and their special teams are middle of the pack. In Game 2, Edmonton will look to improve both their power play and penalty kill after going 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill in Game 1. The Oilers' top players helped spark the comeback, and they'll aim for a strong start in the first period this time around.
The Kings are ranked 14th in scoring and second in goals against. Their power play is ranked 27th. While their defense faltered in the third period, their power play goals helped build a cushion. LA will look to avoid easing up with a big lead and focus on delivering a full 60-minute effort, regardless of the score.
Best Bet: Edmonton Moneyline
Sure, the Kings held on to win Game 1, but the Oilers will be extra motivated to get off to a strong start in Game 2. No matter the score, Edmonton has a high-powered offense, with some of the best players in the league, and can stage a comeback with ease. At some point in this series, they might get Evander Kane back. Kane hasn't played since the Stanley Cup Final last year and could be a major X-factor.