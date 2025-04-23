Oilers vs Kings Odds, Spread, and Total

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Zach Hyman #18 of the Edmonton Oilers loses his balance on the ice as Vladislav Gavrikov #84 and Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Los Angeles Kings defend the net during the third period in Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers look to even up their Western Conference Quarterfinal series with the Los Angeles Kings at one game apiece.

The Oilers had an eventful and painful Game 1 against the Kings. Edmonton trailed 5-2 in the third period, staged a comeback to tie the game, but gave up the game-winner in the final minute. The hits were high in this game, and at the very least, the Oilers carry some offensive momentum into Game 2 .

The Kings are looking to end their three-series playoff losing streak to the Oilers, and they got off to a strong start with a 6-5 win. They built a 4-1 lead heading into the third period and nearly suffered a collapse, but were saved by Phillip Danault's goal in the final minute. He finished as the game's first star with two goals.

Spread

Oilers +1.5 (-220)

Kings -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline

Oilers +115

Kings -126

Total

Over 5.5 (-125)

5.5 (-125) Under 6 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Kings Betting Trends

The total has gone under in nine of Edmonton's last 11 games.

of Edmonton's last 11 games. Edmonton is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Edmonton is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Los Angeles.

The total has gone over in five of Los Angeles's last six games.

Los Angeles is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Los Angeles is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games at home.

Oilers vs Kings Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

John Klingberg, D — Injured reserve.

Troy Stecher, D — Day-to-day.

Evander Kane, LW — Injured reserve.

Mattias Ekholm, D — Out.

Alec Regula, D — Injured reserve.

Los Angeles Kings

Tanner Jeannot, LW — Out.

Oilers vs Kings Predictions and Picks

The Oilers are ranked 11th in scoring, and their special teams are middle of the pack. In Game 2 , Edmonton will look to improve both their power play and penalty kill after going 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill in Game 1. The Oilers' top players helped spark the comeback, and they'll aim for a strong start in the first period this time around.

The Kings are ranked 14th in scoring and second in goals against. Their power play is ranked 27th. While their defense faltered in the third period, their power play goals helped build a cushion. LA will look to avoid easing up with a big lead and focus on delivering a full 60-minute effort, regardless of the score.

Best Bet: Edmonton Moneyline