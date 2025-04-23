Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 22: Colin Blackwell #15 of the Dallas Stars scores the game-winning goal with an assist by Sam Steel #18 in overtime against Mackenzie Blackwood #39 of the Colorado Avalanche in Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 22, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars are finally back in the win column. Game 2's victory at American Airlines Center snapped a spring downturn while tying the Stars' conference quarterfinal series 1-1 with the Colorado Avalanche. The series goes to Denver for a Game 3 faceoff at 9:30 p.m. EST tonight, the first of its kind this NHL postseason thanks to a series that's flying along even faster than the Battle of Alberta, in which Toronto and Ottawa will reach a Game 3 early on Thursday evening.

Colorado came down to Earth in Game 2's defeat. The Avalanche built an early lead thanks to a goal and an assist from superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon, before the Dallas defensive pairs clamped down in front of goalie Jake Oettinger to blank Colorado's vaunted forward corps in the third period and single overtime. Colin Blackwell, a seldom-used Dallas Stars skater who was a healthy scratch for Colorado's 5-1 win to begin the series, scored the Stars' joyful OT tally to match Colorado at one win apiece.

Colorado is a betting favorite for Game 3, with "minus" odds to win. In a world of lopsided NHL playoff odds, though, the Avs aren't quite the stoutest pick around.

Spread

Stars +1.5 (-155)

Avalanche -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline

Stars +165

Avalanche -180

Total

Over 6.5 (+100)

Under 6.5 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Betting Trends

Colorado has lost two consecutive playoff series to Dallas.

Dallas is 4-2 all-time in playoff series with Colorado.

The Dallas Stars snapped an eight-game losing streak in Game 2.

Dallas is winless in its last five games at home.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Injury Reports

Colorado Avalanche

Center Ross Colton is day-to-day following a Game 1 lower-body injury.

Dallas Stars

Right winger Jason Roberton is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Predictions and Picks

Two healthy and talented teams are playing in the most important NHL playoff game of Round 1 so far. Oddsmakers predict a high-scoring game via tonight's high over/under total goals line, with chintzy odds attached to the "over" market in case there's another shootout in Game 3. But did Las Vegas forget about the Stars and Avalanche goaltenders?

Colorado has paid a price for turning over its goalie roster early in a potential dynasty run. Avs netminder MacKenzie Blackwood has been a remedy for that issue in 2024-25, with his strong season and a better start to the playoffs. Blackwood has beaten his season GAA and save percentage with stops against Dallas through Game 2. Oettinger, meanwhile, is a candidate to play for Team USA in Milano-Cortina this winter. Stone Strankman of Apollo called Oettinger the unsung hero of Monday's overtime win.