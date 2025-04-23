7 Great Fits For The Eagles At Pick 32

In the past few drafts, we had a slightly clearer picture of who the Eagles might take with their 1st round pick. Not only were they higher in the draft, thus having a smaller pool to pick from, but their needs were more specific. But this year, at pick 32, there are far more options, and they have far more needs.

Do they get a DT to pair with Jalen Carter? An edge rusher to join the rotation with Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith? A 3rd cornerback to pair with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean? Do they grab a safety to replace CJ Gardner-Johnson? Or do they look to the offensive side and get the Dallas Goedert replacement? Let's look at one option at each possible position of need.

Here are 7 Great Options Who Could Be There At Pick 32 For The Eagles

DT- Walter Nolen- Ole Miss

There are people who say Walter Nolen will go in the top 15. But he has also shown up at 32 in a ton of mock drafts for the Eagles.

We don't know if he will be there. There are incredibly vague character concerns that reek of teams trying to get him to fall. But if he is there, it is hard to think of a more perfect guy to pair up with Jalen Carter. Nolen was the Carter on that Ole Miss defense. Eating up double teams so that his team could make the tackle or get the stop. This is what his teammate, Jared Ivey, said about Nolen.

"He is a really disruptive guy. A lot of times, it will be plays where he is not making the tackle, but he is making the play, and really shaking things up and moving the Line of scrimmage to give other guys opportunities to make plays. When he does his job, we are hard to stop."

If he came here, though, there is no chance teams would double-team him over Carter. So Nolen would finally get the chance to go 1 on 1 vs his guy. Given how productive he was at Ole Miss while getting extra attention, seeing him face single coverage should be fun.

Nolen is a former number 1 overall prospect. The talent is there. If teams want to pass on him for whatever reason, the Eagles could reap the rewards. Just like they have with Jalen Carter.

ED- Donovan Ezeiruaku- Boston College

Only 1 edge rusher in this draft had more production than Ezeiruaku. His 16.5 sacks are 2nd in the class, and his 60 QB hits lead the class. He also racked up 30 run stops, which is 2nd in the class. If you worried about him doing this at a Non-Power 5 School, he brought that same ability to the Senior Bowl and stood out among his peers.

The traits are also there. Ezeiruaku finished top 5 among Edge Rushers in every drill he ran at the combine. He also possesses a crazy utility belt worth of pass rush moves, including the ghost rush.

C- Shavon Revel Jr- East Carolina

Without a doubt the best story in the draft. Revel was academically ineligible to play, and doing 10-hour shifts at an Amazon warehouse. But after one of those shifts, he and his dad made the long drive so he could try out at East Carolina. He blew them away. They told him that if he got his GPA up and became eligible, they had a spot for him. It was all he needed to hear. He got the 2.5 GPA, enrolled at Eastern Carolina, and now might go in the 1st round of the draft.

You don't draft players because of how inspiring their story is. Luckily, he is also very good at Football. After tearing his ACL early last season, he could not compete in any drills at the Combine or his Pro Day. But you don't need him to do drills to know how well the guy moves. Revel glides around the field with ease. He has elite traits to go with his elite production. If you can overlook him being slightly older at 24 and his iffy injury history, he is the perfect CB prospect.

TE- Mason Taylor- LSU

Tyler Warren won't be there at pick 32. Neither will Colston Loveland most likely. But this is one of the best TE classes in a while. So there is a 3rd TE many have a 1st round grade on, Mason Taylor.

Mason, the son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, is paving his own path to greatness. The production was not crazy at LSU, but that is partially due to how many great WRs he has shared the field with there. What Taylor gave LSU was a reliable target who was always there to help Garrett Nussmier, or Jayden Daniels before him. 37 of his 55 catches were for a 1st down. No wonder scouts are comparing him to Zach Ertz.

Taylor has a knack for showing up in big moments. In a crucial game vs Alabama in 2023, he not only caught a go-ahead TD late in the 4th quarter, he later caught the game-winning 2-pt conversion in Ot after Alabama tied it up.

S- Malaki Starks- Georgia

Of the guys on this list, Starks might be the least likely to still be there. Do not let his underwhelming numbers in the combine drills fool you. Put this guy on a football field, and he can fly. If you look beyond the drill numbers and look at what he did in the on-field workouts, he had one of the most impressive days at the combine.

Strarks is everything you want in a Safety, and like Malcolm Jenkins used to do, he can fill any role. Need him to drop back into deep coverage? He did that at Georgia. Need him to step up into the box? He did that at Georgia. Need him to slide over into the Nickel? He did that too.

Starks is also a human highlight reel, known for making acrobatic plays on the ball. Not to mention he might be one of the best dudes in the draft. If the Eagles somehow snagged him, it would be like hitting the lottery.

OT- Josh Connerly- Oregon

Is OT an immediate need? No. But you can never rule it out with the Eagles. They very well might think this is the time to draft the eventual Lane Johnson replacement.

Josh Conerly Jr is the name to know if they go down that road. The Oregon Tackle allowed just 2 sacks in over 1000 pass blocking snaps at Oregon. He went viral at the combine for getting run over, but outside of that one play a lot of scouts thought he was the best OT there.

OG- Grey Zabel- North Dakota State

Zabel played a lot of tackle in college, but most believe he will make the move to G in the NFL. Luckily, he already has a ton of experience there too. In fact he has played all over the line, even at center. Which makes him a very interesting prospect for the Eagles.

He stole the show at the Senior Bowl, with executives voting him the Practice Player Of The Week.