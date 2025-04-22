This Day in Sports History: April 22
Despite missing out on the most popular American sport of football, April has hosted some of the most remarkable sports moments in history, particularly late April, with significant MLB and NBA events. There have also been important fights in boxing's long history on this date, including some heavyweight bouts that helped push this combat sport to prominence throughout the United States and the world. These occasions make April 22 a day filled with fascinating history, consequential moments, and incredible achievements.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
- 1876: The Boston Red Caps beat the Philadelphia Athletics by a score of 6-5 in the first-ever National League baseball game.
- 1954: The NBA recognized a need to revise the rules of the game, implementing the 24-second shot clock and the team foul rules that are still in effect today.
- 1969: Heavyweight champion Joe Frazier defended his belt against Dave Zyglewicz, improving his record to 23-0 in his fourth straight title win.
- 1994: New York Knicks head coach Pat Riley led his team to a 125-85 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, claiming his 700th career victory as a head coach. He was the 11th coach in NBA history to reach that landmark achievement.
- 1994: Heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield went toe-to-toe with Michael Moorer, placing his IBF and WBA world titles on the line. Moorer won by majority decision to claim both belts.
- 1995: A year after heavyweight belts changed hands, they were on the line again as George Foreman took on Axel Schulz for the IBF, WBU, and Lineal championships. The fight went the distance, with Foreman coming out on top on the scorecards and retaining his belts.
- 2006: Shockingly, the IBF heavyweight title was on the line on this date once more, this time in a fight between Wladimir Klitschko and Chris Byrd. Klitschko broke the streak of decision wins by knocking Byrd out in the seventh round to win the belt.
- 2013: Manchester United faced off with Aston Villa with the Premier League title on the line. United won the game 3-0 to claim the league title for the 13th time.
- 2014: The Los Angeles Angels faced the Washington Nationals in a game highlighted by Albert Pujols and his two home runs. Those two homers counted for Pujols' 499th and 500th career home runs.
The healthy mix of sports makes this one of April's most interesting days in sports history. It has historically been a day of champions, as four heavyweight boxers either earned or defended their belt on this date, while Manchester United won its most recent Premier League title. On this day, coaches, players, and the leagues made history in the NBA and MLB. Even without significant contributions from leagues such as the NHL, NFL, and UFC, April 22 is undoubtedly one of sports history's most entertaining and important days.