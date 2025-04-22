The Eagles 2025 NFL Draft Guide

Flags promoting the 2025 NFL Draft pictured on April 19, 2025, at Leicht Memorial Park in Green Bay, Wis.

It is draft week. The 1st round starts on Thursday Night, we get rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night, followed by rounds 4-7 on Saturday. The draft is the Eagles chance for a much-needed infusion of talent. Especially after they saw so much talent leave in the off-season.

As it stands, the Eagles have 8 picks.

Round 1 (Pick 32)

Round 2 (Pick 64)

Round 3 (Pick 96)

Round 4 (Pick 134)

Round 5, (Pick 161) (from Houston)

Round 5, (Pick 164) (from Cleveland)

Round 5, (Pick 165) (from Washington)

Round 5, Pick (168)

Obviously they might not make all of those picks. They might give some up to trade up, or they might get some more because they trade down. They also have a projected 11 picks in 2026 that can be traded, including 3 3rd-round picks. 4 of those are comp picks that are not official yet, but the other 7 picks can be traded.

Who will the Eagles take? Here is a handy draft guide for some of the names being attached to the Birds

Players Eagles Fans Should Know

Edge Rushers

Defensive Tackles

Defensive Backs

Offensive Line

Tight End

