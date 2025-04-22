ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
The Eagles 2025 NFL Draft Guide

It is draft week. The 1st round starts on Thursday Night, we get rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night, followed by rounds 4-7 on Saturday. The draft is the…

Dylan MacKinnon
Flags promoting the 2025 NFL Draft pictured on April 19, 2025, at Leicht Memorial Park in Green Bay, Wis. Eagles draft

Flags promoting the 2025 NFL Draft pictured on April 19, 2025, at Leicht Memorial Park in Green Bay, Wis.

Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is draft week. The 1st round starts on Thursday Night, we get rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night, followed by rounds 4-7 on Saturday. The draft is the Eagles chance for a much-needed infusion of talent. Especially after they saw so much talent leave in the off-season.

As it stands, the Eagles have 8 picks.

  • Round 1 (Pick 32)
  • Round 2 (Pick 64)
  • Round 3 (Pick 96)
  • Round 4 (Pick 134)
  • Round 5, (Pick 161) (from Houston)
  • Round 5, (Pick 164) (from Cleveland)
  • Round 5, (Pick 165) (from Washington)
  • Round 5, Pick (168)

Obviously they might not make all of those picks. They might give some up to trade up, or they might get some more because they trade down. They also have a projected 11 picks in 2026 that can be traded, including 3 3rd-round picks. 4 of those are comp picks that are not official yet, but the other 7 picks can be traded.

Who will the Eagles take? Here is a handy draft guide for some of the names being attached to the Birds

Players Eagles Fans Should Know

Edge Rushers

Donovan Ezeiruaku- 6 Things To Know About Eagles Draft Prospect

James Pearce Jr.- 6 Things To Know

Nic Scourton- 6 Things To Know

Shemar Stewart- 6 Things To Know

Mike Green- 5 Things To Know

Defensive Tackles

Walter Nolen- 6 Things To Know

Derrick Harmon- 5 Things To Know

Defensive Backs

Malaki Starks- 6 Things To Know About Eagles Draft Prospect

Shavon Revel Jr- 6 Things To Know

Offensive Line

Grey Zabel- 6 Things To Know

Josh Conerly- 6 Things To Know

Tight End

Mason Taylor- 6 Things To Know About Eagles Draft Prospect

Colston Loveland- 5 Things To Know

Mock Drafts

Computer Simulated Eagles Mock Drafts- 1.0, 2.03.04.05.06.0, 7.0

Eagles Mock Draft- The All Physical Freaks Edition

More Draft Content

Eagles Draft Preview- 6 Potential Day 3 Steals

Redrafting Every Eagles 1st Round Pick In Howie Roseman Era

What Picks Do The Eagles Have In 2025 NFL Draft?

NFL DraftPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
Philadelphia Eagles team security guard Dom DiSandro against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. big Dom
Eagles // NFLBig Dom: The Eagles Secret Weapon In Draft PrepDylan MacKinnon
A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX
Eagles // NFLPolice Track Stolen Mercedes from Eagles’ Brown to Camden ArrestRachel Pitts
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. eagles draft
Eagles // NFLRanking The Eagles Biggest Needs In The NFL DraftDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
