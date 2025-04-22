Phillies vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a single in the ninth inning as Luis Torrens #13 of the New York Mets defends at Citi Field on April 21, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Mets (16-7) look to extend their winning streak to six games tonight as they host the Philadelphia Phillies (13-10) in the second of a three-game series at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EST.

The Mets took the series opener with a 5-4 victory, backed by a strong outing from Tylor Megill. The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out 10 over five scoreless innings. For the second game in a row, leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor put the Mets up top early with a first-inning home run before sending another ball over the fence in the seventh. Edwin Diaz earned his sixth save by striking out Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to end the game.

Right-hander Griffin Canning (2-1, 3.43 ERA) gets the start for the Mets. Canning is coming off a stellar outing in which he allowed one run over six innings and struck out eight. He'll face Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (2-0, 2.96 ERA), who had a career-high 12 strikeouts in his last start, with 11 coming via his changeup.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+130)

Mets +1.5 (-148)

Moneyline

Phillies -130

Mets +120

Total

Over 8 (-105)

8 (-105) Under 8 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs. Mets Betting Trends

The totals have gone over in all of the Phillies' last five games.

The totals have gone over in two of Mets' last five games.

The Phillies have gone 12-10 against the spread, 4-5 on the road.

The Mets are 11-11 this season against the spread, 6-4 at home.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-5.

The Mets have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Phillies vs. Mets Injury Reports

Phillies

Brandon Marsh, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Ranger Suarez, SP — 15-day IL (back).

Weston Wilson, LF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Mets

Jose Siri, CF — 10-day IL (leg).

Mark Vientos, 3B — Day-to-day (groin).

Francisco Alvarez, C — 10-day IL (hand).

Frankie Montas, SP — 15-day IL (lat).

Jeff McNeil, 2B — 10-day IL (oblique).

Paul Blackburn, SP — 15-day IL (knee).

Phillies vs. Mets Predictions and Picks

"Tuesday's matchup between the Mets and Phillies promises a tight contest, but the edge goes to New York. Griffin Canning is coming off his best start of the season and looks increasingly comfortable at Citi Field, where the Mets have been dominant. Meanwhile, the Phillies' offense has cooled, with key hitters struggling to deliver in big moments. Cristopher Sanchez has shown flashes of brilliance, but the Mets' balanced lineup and recent momentum should prove decisive. Expect a competitive game with Canning outdueling Sanchez, and the Mets' bullpen locking down a close victory to continue their strong home stand." — Garrett Kerman, ClutchPoints

"Sanchez has been excellent this season, and the advanced metrics suggest he's as good as advertised .... The Mets' Canning has also been solid this season, but the metrics suggest negative regression is looming. Philadelphia has also been successful against him, albeit in limited action, in the past. The pick: Phillies moneyline." — Michael Briggs, Winners and Whiners