Big Dom: The Eagles Secret Weapon In Draft Prep

Usually, a team's head of security is not a fan favorite. Dom Disandro has become a bit of a cult hero in Philadelphia thugh. Lovingly called Big Dom, he has become as recognizable of a face as there is in the franchise. But his true value is never greater than at this time of the year. That is not me saying that. Howie Roseman gave Big Dom a ton of credit for the work he does in draft prep.

"I don't think there's any doubt that he's the best in the National Football League, and in my opinion all of sports, at what he does. His ability to not only gather information but have a feel for people. And then we just have to make judgments. In those situations, those are a little more subjective, and that's based on all the information we get."- Howie Roseman

The Eagles have not only done a good job getting great players in the draft, but there have been few to no off-field issues with the players they drafted. The team has not had a player suspended since 2020. If you believe what Roseman says, Big Dom plays a massive part in that.

Big Dom has been with the Eagles since 1999 as the Assistant to the Chief Security Officer Butch Buchanico. In 2011, he took over the role of Chief Security Officer when Buchanico retired. He has added multiple titles to his name since, including Senior Advisor to the General Manager. More recently, the Eagles named him Director of Gameday Coaching Operations (Nick Sirianni Wrangler).

The Eagles added that final title following Big Dom's own suspension after he had an on-field confrontation with 49ers Linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw made a dirty hit on Devonta Smith, and Big Dom stepped in. Part of that suspension was because he "had no game day duties", and hence should not have been involved in what happened on the sideline. Now that he is "Director of Gameday operations," he has cause to be on the sideline and next to Nick Sirianni.