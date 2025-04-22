ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Andre Blake Gets 100th Clean Sheet in Union’s 3-0 Win Over Atlanta

Rachel Pitts
Andre Blake #18 of Philadelphia Union kicks the ball
(Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

On a cool Saturday night (4/19) at Subaru Park, Andre Blake earned his 100th career clean sheet as the Philadelphia Union beat Atlanta United 3-0.

Andre Blake reached his incredible milestone with 731 saves across more than 22,000 minutes.

This shutout was Blake's third of 2025. The highlight came in minute 77, when he dove left to knock away Alexey Miranchuk's powerful shot. His defense shut down Atlanta's offense all game. Even when the Union went down to 10 players, with Midfielder Jovan Lukic getting a 2nd Yellow Card, Atlanta could not get anything past Andre Blake.

No other MLS keeper has won the league's top goalkeeper award three times. Blake's collection includes those awards plus four All-Star selections. His performance in between the posts has earned him nicknames like "Saves By Dre" and "Brick Wall Blake."

The win is the Union's 5th of the season, and their first in April. They started out 4-1, then lost 2 of their next 3 games, with a 0-0 tie in the middle. After the win, they sit at 5th in the Eastern Conference Standings

Their next game is on Saturday, 4/26, at home vs D.C. United.

