This Day in Sports History: April 21
A medley of notable moments makes April 21 one of sports history's most entertaining and interesting days. From historic baseball debuts to one of the greatest upsets in combat sports, it's a day marked by incredible achievements and eye-grabbing headlines that have helped define sports throughout the 20th and early 21st century.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
- 1904: Legendary center fielder Ty Cobb made his professional debut for Augusta in the South Atlantic League. The legendary Hall of Famer joined the Detroit Tigers the following season and played 24 seasons during his outstanding career.
- 1989: Politician and future president George W. Bush and his ownership team bought the Texas Rangers baseball team on April 21.
- 1996: The Chicago Bulls secured their 72nd victory, setting an NBA record that lasted until the Golden State Warriors won 73 games in the 2015-16 season.
- 1996: In the same season that the Bulls recorded 72 wins, Michael Jordan won his eighth scoring title, breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record of seven.
- 1996: While Jordan won the scoring title, Utah Jazz guard John Stockton secured the assists title for the ninth straight year, breaking Bob Cousy's record of eight consecutive titles.
- 2001: The Atlanta Falcons selected Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick with the first overall pick, changing the quarterback position in the NFL forever.
- 2007: Mixed martial arts legend Gabriel Gonzaga defeated Mirko Cro Cop in the headline event at UFC 70 in Manchester, England. He won with a head kick knockout, pulling off one of the most spectacular upsets and memorable finishes in UFC history.
- 2012: Chicago White Sox pitcher Phil Humber tossed a perfect game against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first perfect game in the MLB in nearly two seasons and the 21st perfect game in baseball history.
- 2012: UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones beat challenger and former champion Rashad Evans for his third consecutive title defense. Jones went on to become the most decorated light heavyweight champion of all time.
- 2018: Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea tossed a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox — the 48th no-hitter of the 21st century.
April 21 has hosted some of the most consequential sports moments of all time. The Bulls cemented one of the best seasons of all time following a record-breaking season from Michael Jordan in 1996, and John Stockton cemented his legacy as a Hall of Fame point guard by breaking another record. One of the biggest upsets in combat sports history also occurred on this day, while a couple of excellent pitching performances in the MLB enshrined two pitchers in sports history.