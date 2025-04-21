Ranking The Eagles Biggest Needs In The NFL Draft

The Eagles are on a draft hot streak. Look up and down the roster, and you will see a lot of players drafted in the last 4 drafts that played key roles in winning the Super Bowl. Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell. Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. Jordan Davis and Cam Jurgens. Devonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, and Milton Williams. Especially on days 1 and 2 of the draft, the Eagles seem to be batting near 1.000.

They will try to continue that hot streak this weekend. Despite all the success they have had, they need help. Going back to back is tough, partly because we saw the Eagles free agents like Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton, Isaiah Rodgers, and Darius Slay get poached.

They need reinforcements, and the draft is the place they need to get them. But where specifically do they need the help? Do they need to focus on offense or defense? The Defensive Line, or the Defensive Backfield? Tight End or O-Line? The Eagles have 8 picks, but it might not be enough to fill every hole they currently have. So let's look at each position to determine where they need the most help.

Honorable Mention- LS

The Eagles intentionally parted ways with long-time Long Snapper Rick Lovato. Apparently there were some snaps they were not very happy with. They signed Charley Hughlet to replace him, but he is older than Lovato.

They won't draft a long snapper, but they very well might sign one as a UDFA. Andrew DiCecco was at the Rutgers Pro Day, and reported that the Eagles invited Rutgers long snapper Austin Riggs to their Local Pro Day. It is a name to keep an eye on.

Not A Need- QB

With Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee to back him up, they don't need a QB at all. Hurts just became 1 of only 2 active QBs to beat Patrick Mahomes in a playoff game. McKee looked more than good enough to be the backup when he filled in. They even moved Kenny Pickett because they trust McKee enough.

Could they keep the "QB factory" going and get a day 3 QB? You would never rule it out. Maybe they use one of those 5th-round picks to take a flier on someone whose skillset they like. Quinn Ewers would be an interesting name if he is there in round 5. He has arm talent, but needs a lot of seasoning. It is not a need though.

Some Depth Wouldn't Hurt - RB, WR, LB

The Eagles have Saquon Barkley. So any other RB on the team is not going to touch the ball very much. They already have Will Shipley and AJ Dillon behind him. That said, Barkley's crazy amount of carries last year, on top of his injury history, is a bit concerning, and Dillon is coming off a neck injury.

This is a very good RB draft. On day 3, there are going to be players who, in a normal year, would go on day 2. Grabbing an extra back for Saquon insurance is not the worst idea. Kyle Monangai is a favorite of mine, but Damien Martinez would also make sense.

The same goes for WR. Do they need another WR? No. I still think they can use Jahan Dotson better as the 3rd option, and Ainias Smith has potential out of the slot. But if you can get Tez Johnson or Isaac TeSlaa on day 3, why not?

The Eagles already went out of character by paying a LB, Zack Baun, big money. Nakobe Dean is on the last year of his deal. Behind them, they have Jeremiah Trotter Jr, who mostly played Special Teams in his rookie season. I have a hard time seeing them invest more than a 5th round pick in another LB. Jack Kiser out of Notre Dame would make sense.

Need Depth- OT, OG

The Eagles have the 5 starters on the O-Line. 3 of them, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, and Jordan Mailata, are under contract for at least 4 more seasons, 5 for Jurgens. Lane Johnson claims he wants to play 2 more years, but they do have to start thinking about the RT of the future. Tyler Steen played well in relief last year, and has 2 more seasons on his rookie deal.

They don't need a starter. They might draft a RG to take Steen's place, but it is not a pressing need. What they do need is depth. All of these starters have gotten banged up and missed games here and there. Someone like Connor Colby could be the backup for Steen and Dickeron, and maybe even eventually push Steen for a job. Someone like Hollin Pierce could be your swing tackle, and eventually slide in at RT when Lane retires.

Very Shaky- S, CB

I cannot say I trust Kelee Ringo or Sydney Brown to be starters. The Eagles told you last season they didn't trust either of them. But as the roster stands, they would both start if the season started today.

Even if you have faith in Sydney Brown, he is not the CJGJ replacement at free safety. His style is far more similar to what Reed Blankenship already provides. They need a safety who can drop back deep into coverage, and that does not fit the skillset of Brown or Blankenship. Malaki Starks would be a great addition, but that might be too rich for the Eagles. Xavier Watts or Andre Mukuba however could be there at pick 64, and could instantly step into that Free Safety role. They could also still sign Justin Simmons.

Meanwhile, Ringo has the tools you want for a corner. He is big, and has decent speed. But the Eagles do not sound in love with him, and even with some injuries last year, he only saw the field in blowouts. CB is a sneaky big need. Would they spend another high pick on a corner? Maybe not, but it would not be shocking if they pounced on a Shavon Revel Jr at pick 32. The athletically gifted Darien Porter would make sense as a late day 2 or day 3 pick, as would Jacob Parish.

Must Draft- DT, DE, TE

Nolan Smith was great in his 2nd season, and Jalyx Hunt showed great promise. But behind those two, the only other DE you can trust is Azeez Ojulari, who only has a 1-year deal. The Eagles were a little lucky to get away with as little depth as they had at DE last season. If there are any injuries, they would be in deep trouble. They also need another premiere guy regardless, which would let Hunt be a rotation guy again.

DE would make a ton of sense in the 1st round, and names like Donovan Ezeiruaku or James Pearce would be great fits.

Likewise, DT is a major need. Jalen Carter is a stud, but behind him is more questionable. Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo are nice rotation pieces, but you need someone to replace Milton Williams. Walter Nolen or Derrick Harmon would be ideal players to snag at 32, and could create an elite tandem with Carter.

Then there is TE. They currently have Dallas Goedert, but it does not sound like that will be the case for much longer. The cap hit is too big, and he wants more guaranteed money. A trade, or even a release, seems inevitable. If and when that happens, they have next to nothing behind him. Grant Calcaterra has had chances to be the guy with Goedert out, and did not step up.