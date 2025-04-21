Cam Jurgens Signs 4-Year $68 Million Extension With Eagles

The Eagles have seen a lot of talent leave in free agency this offseason. But now, they have kept someone from ever hitting it. Cam Jurgens was going into the last year of his rookie contract. Instead, he will stay under center through the 2029 season after signing a 4-year, $68 million extension. The deal makes him the 2nd highest paid Center in the NFL.

The Eagles drafted Cam Jurgens in the 2nd round of the 2022 draft. Jason Kelce handpicked him to be his successor. Jurgens sat on the bench in his rookie season, as Kelce and co made it to the Super Bowl before losing to the Chiefs. Kelce returned the next season, so Jurgens took up residence next to the all-time great Eagles center at RG. But with Kelce retired, Jurgens finally took over center last season.

He didn't skip a beat. Jurgens held down the fort at center nearly as well as Kelce did. He even battled through a back injury that required surgery to help the Eagles win the second Super Bowl in franchise history. They rewarded Jurgens with a massive extension.

Cam Jurgens Extension Locks Down Eagles O-Line

The entire left side of the Eagles O-Line is now under contract for the next 4 seasons. Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson signed extensions last offseason that will keep them in Philly through at least 2028. Jurgens contract keeps him here through 2029.

The right side of the Eagles line is less clear. Lane Johnson says he wants to play for 2 more seasons, but at 34 years old, it is unclear if that will happen. He was still an All-Pro RT last season, and he told reporters it was the best he felt in a while.

RG is a bigger question mark. Tyler Steen is expected to get the job, and he played well while filling in for Mekhi Becton last season, but we have not seen him as a starter. They also acquired Kenyon Green in a trade, but with the Texans he was among the worst guards in the league. Steen has 2 more years under contract, and this is a contract year for Green.