What Picks Do The Eagles Have In 2025 NFL Draft?

Draft week is here. A night that has gone very well for the Eagles recently. Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Jalyx Hunt last. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Moro Ojomo, Tanner…

Dylan MacKinnon
Philadelphia Eagles logo during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

Draft week is here. A night that has gone very well for the Eagles recently. Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Jalyx Hunt last. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Moro Ojomo, Tanner McKee, and Tyler Steen in 2023. Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens, and Nakobe Dean in 2022. Devonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, and Milton Williams in 2021. And even though people hated it at the time, Jalen Hurts from 2020 is now one of the best picks in Eagles history.

Howie Roseman is on an all-time heater. Granted, this heater is coming off an all-time cold streak in the draft, but whatever change Howie made is working.

Now, coming off the Eagles 2nd Super Bowl victory, they have a chance to do something only 9 teams in NFL history have done, win 2 Super Bowls in a row.

But to do that, they will need to nail this draft. With Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Oren Burks, Mekhi Becton, CJ Gardner Johnson, and likely Dallas Goedert off the roster, they badly need an infusion of talent, and the draft is the perfect place for the Eagles to get that talent.

The Eagles Have 8 Draft Picks To Do That With

  • Round 1 (Pick 32)
  • Round 2 (Pick 64)
  • Round 3 (Pick 96)
  • Round 4 (Pick 134)
  • Round 5, (Pick 161) (from Houston)
  • Round 5, (Pick 164) (from Cleveland)
  • Round 5, (Pick 165) (from Washington)
  • Round 5, Pick (168)

They also have a lot of picks in 2026 they could use to possibly trade up in this draft if they want. Including a projected 3 picks in the 3rd round.

After their losses in free agency, they are projected to get 4 compensatory picks. They can't trade those comp picks because they don't actually own them yet. But their eventual existence does make parting with other picks, including either of the other 2 3rd-round picks they own, easier.

The draft kicks off at 8 pm on Thursday night.

