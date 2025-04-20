ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

We Simulated The Eagles First Round Pick 10,000 Times

For the past few years, I have done an experiment that mostly shows just how depressing my social life is. I simulate the Eagles 1st round pick 10,000 times. And…

Dylan MacKinnon
Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Eagles

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Alumni Stadium.

 Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

For the past few years, I have done an experiment that mostly shows just how depressing my social life is. I simulate the Eagles 1st round pick 10,000 times. And with the draft coming up on Thursday, it was time to empty my already empty social calendar again, roll up my sleeves, and dive into the experiment again.

Using 3 different Mock Draft tools, Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Network, and ESPN, I ran simulations for the Eagles draft 10,000 times, 3,333 per tool, with one extra thrown in there. The process takes me over 12 hours over the course of a month and change, plus a couple of more hours breaking down the data and writing this article.

The thing is, it has been shockingly accurate. In 2022, it projected Jordan Davis to the Eagles after 1000 simulations. Unfortunately that article has been lost somewhere in the ether. It exists nowhere on the front end or backend of our website anymore. In 2023, it mocked Jalen Carter to the Eagles. Last year, it mocked Cooper DeJean to the Eagles, who eventually ended up an Eagle, but in round 2 instead.

Coincidence? Probably. But the fact it picked a player they drafted in all 3 years is worth noting.

So who will the simulation pick this time? Here are how the simulations panned out.

Pro Football Network

Pro Football Network
PlayerTimes Drafted
ED-Donovan Ezeiruaku- BC429
OG- Grey Zabel- ND State368
DT- Derrick Harmon- Oregon379
DT- Walter Nolen- Ole Moss362
DT- Tyleik Williams- Ohio State261
LB- Jihad Campbell- Bama238
ED- Mike Green- Marshall219
ED- Nic Scourton- Texas A&M198
OG- Donovan Jackson- Ohio State179
OT- Cameron Williams- Texas156
ED- James Pearce- Tennessee145
TE- Colston Loveland- Michigan123
LB- Jalon Walker- Georgia103
S- Malaki Starks- Georgia97
WR- Tetairoa McMillan- Arizona41
S- Xavier Watts- Notre Dame29
WR- Luther Burden III- Missouri7

Here are some notes from the PFN simulations:

  • D-Line showed up more than anything. 1,993 of the picks were on the D-Line, 991 Edge rushers, and 1,002 DTS
  • AT 703, O Line was the 2nd most popular posistion
  • LBs showed up 341 times
  • Safeties showed up 126 times
  • It projected the Eagles to trade out of the 1st round 178 times
  • They traded up 236 times
  • PFN was the only of the 3 sites that picked a LB for the Eagles (Jalon Walker and Jihad Campbell showed up 341 times)
  • PFN was also the only of the 3 sites to mock Tetairoa McMillan to them
  • Pro Football Network has been the most accurate of the 3 sites. It nailed the Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter picks, mocked Cooper Dejean the most times, and it even predicted the Eagles would draft Nolan Smith with their other 1st round pick in 2023.

Pro Football Focus

PFF
PlayerTimes Drafted
DT- Derrick Harmon- Oregon451
ED-Donovan Ezeiruaku- BC432
DT- Walter Nolen- Ole Miss469
DT- Darius Alexander-Toledo387
OT- Josh Connerly Jr-  Oregon378
ED- Nic Scourton- Texas A&M287
OG- Grey Zabel- ND State232
CB- Maxwell Hairston- Kentucky176
ED- James Pearce- Tennessee143
Dt- TJ Sanders- South Carolina129
TE- Colston Loveland- Michigan139
WR- Jayden Higgens- Arizona27
Cb- Azareye'h Thomas- FSU17
WR- Luther Burden III- Missouri9
RB- Omarion Hampton- UNC6
S- Malaki Starks- Georgia51

Here are some notes from the PFF simulations:

  • Once again, D-Line was by far the most popular pick, 1,436 DTs, and 862 Edge Rushers, for 2,298 total. Over a 3rd of the picks were Defensive Linemen.
  • O-Linemen showed up 610 times, but only 2 different O-Linemen showed up, the fewest of any of the sites
  • PFF had the fewest unique predictions overall, with 16 different players showing up.
  • PFF has been the least accurate of the 3 sites. Getting the pick wrong in each of the last 3 drafts, and not mocking Jalen Carter to the Eagles at all in 2023
  • PFF was the only site that mocked Jayden Higgins to the Eagles

ESPN

ESPN
PlayerTimes Drafted
S- Malaki Starks- Georgia370
ED- Donovan Ezeiruaku369
OG- Grey Zabel- NDSU262
CB- Azareye'h Thomas- FSU250
CB- Trey Amos- CB- Ole Miss201
ED- James Pearce Jr.- Tenn191
WR- Emeka Egbuka- Ohio State161
CB- Maxwell Hairston- Kentucky151
OG- Donovan Jackson- Ohio State150
S- Nick Emmanwori- South Carolina147
OG- Tyler Booker- Bama142
DT-Walter Nolen- Ole Miss134
OT- Josh Conerly Jr.- Oregon123
OT- Josh Simmons- Ohio State111
CB- Benjamin Morrison- Kentucky91
DT- Darius Alexander- Toldeo86
WR- Luther Burden III Missouri81
ED- Mike Green- Marshall81
DT- Keneth Grant- Michigan67
DT- Omarr Norman-Lott- Tennessee61
ED- Shemar Stewart- Texas A&M40
CB- Shavon Revel Jr.- East Carolina33
RB- Omarion Hampton- UNC31

Here are some notes from the PFF simulations:

  • Malaki Starks showed up only 148 times total on the other 2 sites, but was the most popular pick for ESPN
  • Stark's 370 picks by ESPN is more than the rest of the Safeties combined in the total 10,000 simulations (324)
  • ESPN had the most unique players drafted with 23
  • ESPN was the only site that mocked Trey Amos, Nick Emmanwori, Tyler Booker, Josh Simmons, Benjamin Morrison, Kenneth Grant, Omarr Norman-Lott, and Shavon Revel Jr to the Eagles
  • Defensive Linemen showed up only 995 times, by far the least of the 3 sites.

Full Results

ED- Donovan Ezeiruaku- BC1230
DT-Walter Nolen- Ole Miss965
OG- Grey Zabel- NDSU862
DT- Derrick Harmon- Oregon830
S- Malaki Starks- Georgia518
OT- Josh Connerly Jr-  Oregon501
ED- Nic Scourton- Texas A&M485
ED- James Pearce- Tennessee479
DT- Darius Alexander-Toledo473
OG- Donovan Jackson- Ohio State329
CB- Maxwell Hairston- Kentucky327
ED- Mike Green- Marshall300
Cb- Azareye'h Thomas- FSU267
TE- Colston Loveland- Michigan262
DT- Tyleik Williams- Ohio State261
LB- Jihad Campbell- Bama238
CB- Trey Amos- CB201
WR- Emeka Egbuka- Ohio State161
OT- Cameron Williams- Texas156
S- Nick Emmanwori- South Carolina147
OG- Tyler Booker- Bama142
Dt- TJ Sanders- South Carolina129
OT- Josh Simmons- Ohio State111
LB- Jalon Walker- Georgia103
WR- Luther Burden III- Missouri97
CB- Benjamin Morrison- Kentucky91
DT- Keneth Grant- Michigan67
DT- Omarr Norman-Lott- Tennessee61
WR- Tetairoa McMillan- Arizona41
ED- Shemar Stewart- Texas A&M40
RB- Omarion Hampton- UNC37
CB- Shavon Revel Jr.- East Carolina33
S- Xavier Watts- Notre Dame29
WR- Jayden Higgens- Arizona27
  • Donovan Ezeiruaku was either 1st or 2nd on all 3 sites, and hence showed up almost 300 more times than anyone else
  • Despite Ezeiruaku showing up the most, DT was the most common pick, with 2,786 DTs being taken compared to 2,534 Edge Rushers.
  • D-Linemen in general were picked 5,320 times, making up 53.2% of the total selections
  • O-Linemen were 2nd, with 1,333 Guards, and 768 tackles, being taken for a total of 2,101 picks (21%)
  • Of the positions that had at least a single pick, RB was the least common selection, showing up only 37 times.
  • TE showed up 262 times, and Colston Loveland was the only TE taken.
  • Donovan Ezeiruaku, Grey Zabel, Walter Nolen, James Pearce, Malaki Starks, and Luther Burden III showed up at least once on all 3 sites.

So if you believe the last 3 of these simulations getting the pick right is not a coincidence, Ezeiruaku will be the pick.

It makes a ton of sense for the Eagles. They need an edge rusher, and Ezeiruaku might be the best available when the Eagles are on the board.

After Mike Green, he's the most productive Edge in the draft. Ezeiruaku racked up 16 sacks and 60 pressures last season. The traits are there, too, suggesting the production is no fluke. Plus, he is a local kid, hailing from Williamstown, NJ.

One of my favorite stories about him comes from when he was playing peewee sports. He started out playing Basketball. But because of how aggressive he was, the coach suggested Football might be the better sport for him.

“I was really aggressive playing basketball, and he recommended to my dad that I should try out football because of how aggressive I was."- Donovan Ezeiruaku

Something tells me Eagles fans would love him. He also used to try and coach up his teammates in Peewee Football. Imagine seeing a 9-year-old taking another kids aside to try and coach him up. That was Donovan.

If this simulation comes true like the last 3 came true, it will be a tremendous 1st night for the Eagles.

NFLNFL DraftPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
Philadelphia Eagles logo during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.
Eagles // NFLWhat Picks Do The Eagles Have In 2025 NFL Draft?Dylan MacKinnon
Howie Roseman draft pick Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Eagles // NFLRedrafting Every Eagles 1st Round Pick In Howie Roseman EraDylan MacKinnon
Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Hollin Pierce (72) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Eagles draft
Eagles // NFLEagles Draft Preview- 6 Potential Day 3 StealsDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect