We Simulated The Eagles First Round Pick 10,000 Times

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Alumni Stadium.

For the past few years, I have done an experiment that mostly shows just how depressing my social life is. I simulate the Eagles 1st round pick 10,000 times. And with the draft coming up on Thursday, it was time to empty my already empty social calendar again, roll up my sleeves, and dive into the experiment again.

Using 3 different Mock Draft tools, Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Network, and ESPN, I ran simulations for the Eagles draft 10,000 times, 3,333 per tool, with one extra thrown in there. The process takes me over 12 hours over the course of a month and change, plus a couple of more hours breaking down the data and writing this article.

The thing is, it has been shockingly accurate. In 2022, it projected Jordan Davis to the Eagles after 1000 simulations. Unfortunately that article has been lost somewhere in the ether. It exists nowhere on the front end or backend of our website anymore. In 2023, it mocked Jalen Carter to the Eagles. Last year, it mocked Cooper DeJean to the Eagles, who eventually ended up an Eagle, but in round 2 instead.

Coincidence? Probably. But the fact it picked a player they drafted in all 3 years is worth noting.

So who will the simulation pick this time? Here are how the simulations panned out.

Pro Football Network Player Times Drafted ED-Donovan Ezeiruaku- BC 429 OG- Grey Zabel- ND State 368 DT- Derrick Harmon- Oregon 379 DT- Walter Nolen- Ole Moss 362 DT- Tyleik Williams- Ohio State 261 LB- Jihad Campbell- Bama 238 ED- Mike Green- Marshall 219 ED- Nic Scourton- Texas A&M 198 OG- Donovan Jackson- Ohio State 179 OT- Cameron Williams- Texas 156 ED- James Pearce- Tennessee 145 TE- Colston Loveland- Michigan 123 LB- Jalon Walker- Georgia 103 S- Malaki Starks- Georgia 97 WR- Tetairoa McMillan- Arizona 41 S- Xavier Watts- Notre Dame 29 WR- Luther Burden III- Missouri 7

Here are some notes from the PFN simulations:

D-Line showed up more than anything. 1,993 of the picks were on the D-Line, 991 Edge rushers, and 1,002 DTS

AT 703, O Line was the 2nd most popular posistion

LBs showed up 341 times

Safeties showed up 126 times

It projected the Eagles to trade out of the 1st round 178 times

They traded up 236 times

PFN was the only of the 3 sites that picked a LB for the Eagles (Jalon Walker and Jihad Campbell showed up 341 times)

PFN was also the only of the 3 sites to mock Tetairoa McMillan to them

Pro Football Network has been the most accurate of the 3 sites. It nailed the Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter picks, mocked Cooper Dejean the most times, and it even predicted the Eagles would draft Nolan Smith with their other 1st round pick in 2023.

PFF Player Times Drafted DT- Derrick Harmon- Oregon 451 ED-Donovan Ezeiruaku- BC 432 DT- Walter Nolen- Ole Miss 469 DT- Darius Alexander-Toledo 387 OT- Josh Connerly Jr- Oregon 378 ED- Nic Scourton- Texas A&M 287 OG- Grey Zabel- ND State 232 CB- Maxwell Hairston- Kentucky 176 ED- James Pearce- Tennessee 143 Dt- TJ Sanders- South Carolina 129 TE- Colston Loveland- Michigan 139 WR- Jayden Higgens- Arizona 27 Cb- Azareye'h Thomas- FSU 17 WR- Luther Burden III- Missouri 9 RB- Omarion Hampton- UNC 6 S- Malaki Starks- Georgia 51

Here are some notes from the PFF simulations:

Once again, D-Line was by far the most popular pick, 1,436 DTs, and 862 Edge Rushers, for 2,298 total. Over a 3rd of the picks were Defensive Linemen.

O-Linemen showed up 610 times, but only 2 different O-Linemen showed up, the fewest of any of the sites

PFF had the fewest unique predictions overall, with 16 different players showing up.

PFF has been the least accurate of the 3 sites. Getting the pick wrong in each of the last 3 drafts, and not mocking Jalen Carter to the Eagles at all in 2023

PFF was the only site that mocked Jayden Higgins to the Eagles

ESPN

ESPN Player Times Drafted S- Malaki Starks- Georgia 370 ED- Donovan Ezeiruaku 369 OG- Grey Zabel- NDSU 262 CB- Azareye'h Thomas- FSU 250 CB- Trey Amos- CB- Ole Miss 201 ED- James Pearce Jr.- Tenn 191 WR- Emeka Egbuka- Ohio State 161 CB- Maxwell Hairston- Kentucky 151 OG- Donovan Jackson- Ohio State 150 S- Nick Emmanwori- South Carolina 147 OG- Tyler Booker- Bama 142 DT-Walter Nolen- Ole Miss 134 OT- Josh Conerly Jr.- Oregon 123 OT- Josh Simmons- Ohio State 111 CB- Benjamin Morrison- Kentucky 91 DT- Darius Alexander- Toldeo 86 WR- Luther Burden III Missouri 81 ED- Mike Green- Marshall 81 DT- Keneth Grant- Michigan 67 DT- Omarr Norman-Lott- Tennessee 61 ED- Shemar Stewart- Texas A&M 40 CB- Shavon Revel Jr.- East Carolina 33 RB- Omarion Hampton- UNC 31

Here are some notes from the PFF simulations:

Malaki Starks showed up only 148 times total on the other 2 sites, but was the most popular pick for ESPN

Stark's 370 picks by ESPN is more than the rest of the Safeties combined in the total 10,000 simulations (324)

ESPN had the most unique players drafted with 23

ESPN was the only site that mocked Trey Amos, Nick Emmanwori, Tyler Booker, Josh Simmons, Benjamin Morrison, Kenneth Grant, Omarr Norman-Lott, and Shavon Revel Jr to the Eagles

Defensive Linemen showed up only 995 times, by far the least of the 3 sites.

Full Results

ED- Donovan Ezeiruaku- BC 1230 DT-Walter Nolen- Ole Miss 965 OG- Grey Zabel- NDSU 862 DT- Derrick Harmon- Oregon 830 S- Malaki Starks- Georgia 518 OT- Josh Connerly Jr- Oregon 501 ED- Nic Scourton- Texas A&M 485 ED- James Pearce- Tennessee 479 DT- Darius Alexander-Toledo 473 OG- Donovan Jackson- Ohio State 329 CB- Maxwell Hairston- Kentucky 327 ED- Mike Green- Marshall 300 Cb- Azareye'h Thomas- FSU 267 TE- Colston Loveland- Michigan 262 DT- Tyleik Williams- Ohio State 261 LB- Jihad Campbell- Bama 238 CB- Trey Amos- CB 201 WR- Emeka Egbuka- Ohio State 161 OT- Cameron Williams- Texas 156 S- Nick Emmanwori- South Carolina 147 OG- Tyler Booker- Bama 142 Dt- TJ Sanders- South Carolina 129 OT- Josh Simmons- Ohio State 111 LB- Jalon Walker- Georgia 103 WR- Luther Burden III- Missouri 97 CB- Benjamin Morrison- Kentucky 91 DT- Keneth Grant- Michigan 67 DT- Omarr Norman-Lott- Tennessee 61 WR- Tetairoa McMillan- Arizona 41 ED- Shemar Stewart- Texas A&M 40 RB- Omarion Hampton- UNC 37 CB- Shavon Revel Jr.- East Carolina 33 S- Xavier Watts- Notre Dame 29 WR- Jayden Higgens- Arizona 27

Donovan Ezeiruaku was either 1st or 2nd on all 3 sites, and hence showed up almost 300 more times than anyone else

Despite Ezeiruaku showing up the most, DT was the most common pick, with 2,786 DTs being taken compared to 2,534 Edge Rushers.

D-Linemen in general were picked 5,320 times, making up 53.2% of the total selections

O-Linemen were 2nd, with 1,333 Guards, and 768 tackles, being taken for a total of 2,101 picks (21%)

Of the positions that had at least a single pick, RB was the least common selection, showing up only 37 times.

TE showed up 262 times, and Colston Loveland was the only TE taken.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Grey Zabel, Walter Nolen, James Pearce, Malaki Starks, and Luther Burden III showed up at least once on all 3 sites.

So if you believe the last 3 of these simulations getting the pick right is not a coincidence, Ezeiruaku will be the pick.

It makes a ton of sense for the Eagles. They need an edge rusher, and Ezeiruaku might be the best available when the Eagles are on the board.

After Mike Green, he's the most productive Edge in the draft. Ezeiruaku racked up 16 sacks and 60 pressures last season. The traits are there, too, suggesting the production is no fluke. Plus, he is a local kid, hailing from Williamstown, NJ.

One of my favorite stories about him comes from when he was playing peewee sports. He started out playing Basketball. But because of how aggressive he was, the coach suggested Football might be the better sport for him.

“I was really aggressive playing basketball, and he recommended to my dad that I should try out football because of how aggressive I was."- Donovan Ezeiruaku

Something tells me Eagles fans would love him. He also used to try and coach up his teammates in Peewee Football. Imagine seeing a 9-year-old taking another kids aside to try and coach him up. That was Donovan.