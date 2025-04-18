Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Kai Wagner #27 of Philadelphia Union in action against the New York City at Citi Field on April 12, 2025 in New York City. New York City defeated the Philadelphia Union 1-0. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Has the Philadelphia Union recovered from the surprise loss of a key player? Philadelphia looked as flaky on the pitch last week as you might expect, upon having found out that attacking midfielder Daniel Gazdag was being sent to Columbus. The good news for the Union is that Atlanta United, a steep underdog, is next on the MLS slate for a match at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Subaru Park.

Atlanta comes into Saturday having the momentum of three thrilling games go to waste. Atlanta United had a noble 90+ minutes while losing to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on March 16, even taking a lead for a few moments early in the match. The "Five Stripes" of Georgia nearly scored five goals in a 4-3 follow-up win over NYCFC less than two weeks later. Atlanta also held a corker with Cincinnati on March 23, though Atlanta needed a Cincy own-goal to tie after allowing a quick brace by Evander.

Those attacks have dried up, or at least they're inconsistent. Atlanta was worn down and dismayed by New England's tackling in a clean-sheet defeat last weekend. Meanwhile, the odds show that Five Stripes is considered a get-well opponent for Philadelphia.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -0.25 (-125)

Atlanta United +0.25 (+105)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union +105

Atlanta United +230

Draw +290

Total

OVER 3 (-112)

UNDER 3 (-108)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Betting Trends

The clubs have nearly equal records in the matchup, with Atlanta leading 5- 6- 4.

Three of the matchup's last five matches have ended in draws.

Philadelphia has gone 1-1-3 in its last five appearances.

Atlanta has only one win in its last eight matches.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is questionable with an adductor strain.

Defender Kai Wagner is questionable with an oblique strain.

Atlanta United

Midfielder Edwin Mosquera is out with an ankle injury.

Defender Derrick Williams is out with a hamstring strain.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia's morale is a key if speculators are going to score with a favorite's pick in Beantown. Reports that Philly is hoping to start its young goalkeeper Andrew "Pickle" Rick again this week show that the Union aren't near 100% from a tactical or roster POV. "The goalie born in the United States has seen 35 shots sent his way in 8 career starting assignments," points out Doc Sports' pundit Tony Sink this week, not realizing that he's also noting what a lack of seasoning Rick has right now.

Why is a teenage keeper at this moment? Mostly because the position is wounded with Andre Blake nursing an injury, while Rick has shone with great individual saves in spelling Blake. It's still not the ideal scenario for picking a minus-odds moneyline team to win.