Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins: Odds, Run Line, and Total

Philadelphia's slowed momentum to begin the season could use a pick-me-up. This weekend's series opener with the Miami Marlins, and the trio of games as a whole, could help to restore some mojo at Citizens Bank Park. That is, if Philly doesn't play down to its competition tonight at 6:45 p.m. EST.

The Miami Marlins have been swept again. This time, it was the Arizona Diamondbacks who outscored the Marlins 22-10 over the course of three wins for the desert gang. You aren't supposed to be able to travel across three time zones, perform in a totally different climate, and sweep a series that easily. Miami looks as weak as it often does in summer, and it's only spring.

The Phillies are a whopping (-230) moneyline pick to win tonight's series opener. That kind of betting market has a lot to do with the probable pitching matchup, as always. Yet, it's hard to think Miami's miserable series with Arizona doesn't play a role.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+105)

Marlins +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Phillies (-210)

Marlins (+189)

Total

Over 7.5 (-110)

Under 7.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins Betting Trends

The Miami Marlins are 1-5 in their last six games.

The total has gone over in four of Miami's last five games.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 3-5 ATS in the last eight games.

Philadelphia is 3-5 straight up and ATS in its last seven games.

Philadelphia is 17-6 in its last 23 games at home.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

None

Miami Marlins

Catcher Nick Fortes is on the 10-day IL with a strained left oblique.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins Predictions and Picks

The pitching matchup of Miami's Sandy Alcantara versus Zack Wheeler of Philadelphia looks even at a glance. Wheeler has the only loss between the pair on the young season, and both hurlers have similar ERAs. But the Philly starter's arm has been livelier, striking out 28 batters compared to 12 for Alcantara. One worry is that Wheeler comes off a poor start against St. Louis.

Meanwhile, the Phillies are slugging a lot of doubles for a team that's gone 4-6 in the last 10 ball games. Philadelphia punished San Francisco starter Jordan Hicks with a five-run opening frame in yesterday's 6-4 win over the Giants. "The Phillies jumped on the Giants in the first inning Thursday, and let Cristopher Sanchez do much of the rest," summarized NBC Sports in Philly.