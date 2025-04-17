San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 16: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies talks to Trea Turner #7 in the dugout before a game a at Citizens Bank Park on April 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants will look to put a stamp on their series against the Philadelphia Phillies when the two teams meet for the series finale in Citizens Bank Park this afternoon. The Giants' bats came alive last time out, producing a whopping 11 runs in a victory that saw them take a 2-1 series lead over a very dangerous Philadelphia team.

Looking to keep San Francisco's momentum going and reestablish his own is Giants starter Jordan Hicks. Hicks, remarkably still only 28 years old, started off the season well, pitching six innings of scoreless ball against the Houston Astros. Things have only gone downhill since then, with the righty experiencing a mediocre outing against the Seattle Mariners and an awful one against the New York Yankees in which he gave up seven runs in four innings. Hicks will look to return to his season-opening form and clinch the series for the Giants with a quality start here.

If someone had predicted that Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez would outperform both Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola through three starts, they would have rightfully been deemed insane, but that is exactly what has happened. Sanchez has put together two excellent outings and one poor one, only struggling against the loaded lineup of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants have been swinging the bat just as well as their rivals in their last couple of games, ensuring another challenge for Sanchez.

Spread

Giants +1.5 (-134)

Phillies -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline

Giants +165

Phillies -180

Totals

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Giants are 11-6 ATS this season.

The Giants are 7-2 ATS on the road.

The OVER is 9-2 in San Francisco's road games.

The Phillies are 10-7 ATS, making this a matchup of two of the top seven teams ATS on the season.

The Phillies are 6-2 ATS at home.

The UNDER is 11-6 in Philadelphia's games.

Giants vs Phillies Injury Reports

San Francisco Giants

Jerar Encarnacion, UTIL - Out

Philadelphia Phillies

Weston Wilson, UTIL - Out

Giants vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Jake Faigus of ClutchPoints writes, "I think the Phillies have a significant advantage in this game. Sanchez is the better pitcher than Hicks and the Phillies should have no problems scoring on this team. The Phillies win and cover at home."

Faigus's opinion is a popular one, as the Phillies are currently taking 81% of the bets from the public. However, they are fairly heavy favorites, making their moneyline significantly less appealing. Instead, looking to Philadelphia's spread is worth the increased risk. Sanchez is pitching exceedingly well, and the Giants have far worse offensive numbers on the road than they do at home.