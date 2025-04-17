Flyers vs Sabres Odds, Spread, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 16: Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers controls the puck against Peyton Krebs #19 of the Buffalo Sabres in the second period at the Wells Fargo Center on November 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers defeated the Sabres 5-2. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Flyers look to end their two-game losing streak and finish the regular season on a high note.

The Flyers are 33-38-10 and last in the Metropolitan Division. They are currently tied with the Boston Bruins for the worst record in the Eastern Conference, but could move past them and the Buffalo Sabres with a win to close out the season. Philly will look to get the scoring going again.

Buffalo is 35-39-7 and second-to-last in the Atlantic Division. They have lost four games in a row, and three of those losses were against tough opponents. The defense is trending down, and the offense has been inconsistent. The Sabres will look to end their skid with some good home-ice play.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-195)

Sabres -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline

Flyers +129

Sabres -142

Total

OVER 6.5 (+106)

UNDER 6.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on April 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Sabres Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Philadelphia's last 10 games.

Philadelphia is 6-14 SU in their last 20 games.

Philadelphia is 1-7 SU in their last 8 games on the road.

Buffalo is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Buffalo's last 15 games against Philadelphia.

Buffalo is 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home.

Flyers vs Sabres Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Eetu Makiniemi, G - Day-to-day

Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Out

Buffalo Sabres

Beck Malenstyn, LW - Day-to-day

Josh Norris, C - Out

Owen Power, D - Out

Jordan Greenway, LW - Out

Tyson Kozak, C - Out

Flyers vs Sabres Predictions and Picks

The Flyers battle the Sabres in this Metropolitan vs Atlantic Division matchup. Philadelphia is 5-4-1 in their last ten games and has the third-worst goal differential in the conference at -47. They rank near the bottom of the league in power play percentage and goals against average. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points.

In their last game, Philly was shut out by the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-0, at home. The Flyers had a chance to play spoiler to the Jackets' playoff hopes, but couldn't put up a fight. Philadelphia was outshot 34-29, went 0-for-3 on the power play, and gave the puck away too often.

The Sabres are also 5-4-1 in their last ten games and have the fifth-worst goal differential in the conference at -21. Their special teams and goals against average rank near the bottom of the league. However, they're tenth in scoring, and Tage Thompson leads the team in goals and points.

In their last game, Buffalo was shut out by the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, 4-0. The Sabres trailed just 1-0 after two periods but gave up three goals in the third. Buffalo outshot Toronto 35-32 and went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. The Sabres need to find ways to get more pucks past the defense and take better care of the puck in their own end.

Best Bet: Buffalo Moneyline