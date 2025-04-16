Win Tickets To The Truist Championship
Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets for Wednesday and Thursday for The Truist Championship At The Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown That includes the official Pro-Am…
Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets for Wednesday and Thursday for The Truist Championship
At The Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown
That includes the official Pro-Am and Creator Classic on May 7th and round one of competition May 8th.
The Truist Championship is one of eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour and features top players competing in this no-cut event right here in the Philadelphia area.
Tickets are on sale now at TruistChampionship.com.
One entry per person, per day. Contest ends Sunday, April 27, 2025. WPEN Contest Rules.
Sponsored by: The Truist Championship.
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories