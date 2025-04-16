San Francisco Giants vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Ezra Bernstein
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 15: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies sits on second base during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 15, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The series between two of the best teams in the National League continues tonight when the San Francisco Giants look for revenge against the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park. Both teams are in hypercompetitive divisions, attaching meaning to every single regular season game, particularly those played against other potential playoff teams. 

The Giants possess one of the deepest starting rotations in the MLB, something demonstrated by the fact that Robbie Ray is the third arm in their rotation. The veteran lefty recovered from a shaky first start to post back-to-back quality outings, working a total of ten innings while only allowing two runs. The Phillies have been great against left-handed pitching this season, so this matchup will present Ray with his toughest task yet.

While Ray is living up to his high expectations, Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola is failing to do so, at least so far. Billed as the Phillies' Robin to Zach Wheeler's Batman, Nola has had a shockingly tough start to the year, notably giving up five runs to the Washington Nationals over 5.1 innings of work in his first trip to the bump. Things have improved since then, but only marginally. San Francisco has been red-hot at the plate lately making this an unappealing matchup for an already-struggling pitcher.

Spread

  • Giants +1.5 (-165)
  • Phillies -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline

  • Giants +133
  • Phillies -142

Totals

  • OVER  7.5 (-114)
  • UNDER 8 (-120)

*The above data was collected on April 16, 2025, and may have changed since then.

  • The Giants have been one of the best teams in the MLB ATS, earning an 11-6 record.
  • The Giants are 9-2 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The OVER is 9-2 when the Giants play on the road. 
  • The Phillies are 10-7 ATS this season.
  • The Phillies are 6-2 ATS as the home team.
  • The UNDER is 11-6 in Philadelphia games this season.

Giants vs Phillies Injury Reports

San Francisco Giants

  • Jerar Encarnacion, UTIL - Out.

Philadelphia Phillies

  • Weston Wilson, UTIL - Out.

Giants vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Mark Ruelle of Winners and Whiners writes, "While the two pitchers in this matchup, Ray and Nola, have exact opposite records, it will be the 0-3 Nola that helps the Phillies pick up the win. Nola has consistently pitched well at home over the last few seasons, including a 7-4 mark last year. Ray has struggled with his command, already walking 10 batters despite his 3-0 mark. That will come back to haunt him against a Phillies' offense that has plenty of pop and makes the opposition pay for putting runners on base. Nola will deliver a solid start, and the Phillies will take advantage of Ray's lack of command and push across enough runs for the win. Take the Phillies with the moneyline." 

While the Phillies have a solid chance at stealing this game, they are far from the best pick on the board. Instead, the OVER looks significantly more appealing. Nola has been terrible to start the year, and the Giants should capitalize on his misfortune to put up a fair number of runs. Ray has much better numbers than his Philadelphia counterpart, but the Phillies should still be able to contribute enough to cash in on the over.

