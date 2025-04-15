Philadelphia Union Stumble on the Road to Rivals NYC FC

Philadelphia Union defender Frankie Westfield (39) fights for the ball against New York City FC forward Alonso Martínez (16) during the second half at Citi Field.

The Philadelphia Union's Winless streak is up to 3. After the Union dropped a game and Miami, and then drew with Orlando at home, they traveled up the turnpike to take on NYFC. But one goal was all it took from their rivals to keep the Union out of the win column.

The Union were without their star goaltender Andre Blake. This led to the homegrown Andrew Rick getting his 2nd start this season in net. His last time out he had a clean sheet vs St Louis. But despite a couple of nice saves in the first 45 minutes, a second-half goal by NYFC forward Alonso Martinez sunk the Union this time out.

The goal came in the 55th minute. A long ball found Martinez in the open, Rick advanced to try and clear, but Martinez simply dribbled past him, and sent the ball into the wide open net. The Union had a couple of chances at an equalizer, but none found the back of the net.

The Union fell to 4-1-3, with 13 points. They and Nashville are currently tied for 5th in the Eastern Conference. But after the fast 3-0 start by the Union, they have started to plummet. The Union have just 1 win in the last 5 games

NYFC was not their only loss. They also said goodbye to one of the best goalscorers in franchise history when they shipped Daniel Dazdag off to Columbus. Gazdag's 59 career goals is the current Union record. He set that record less than a year ago today. Now he is another face leaving the franchise after there were already multiple shakeups over the offseason, including long-time coach Jim Curtin.