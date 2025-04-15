Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 14: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates a home run in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

MLB analysts could be torn about which team to favor in Philadelphia tonight. Is it better to be starting an All-Star hurler who's having a dicey spring? Or, is the game's less-heralded starting pitcher a better pick, because he's as hot as lava? We'll find out when the 9-7 Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Francisco Giants at 6:45 p.m., in the second of four games at Citizens Bank Park.

In any case, the Philadelphia Phillies are fortunate to be cast as slight betting favorites after taking a blow-out loss on Monday. Any suggestion that the Phillies-at-Giants series would be a pitching clinic was crushed by both teams' hits in the early going of yesterday's series opener, but while the Phils' scoring dried up after a big first inning, the Giants kept tacking on runs to win 10-4.

Philadelphia could not punish opposing starter Landon Roupp after San Fran's poor start on defense. But in tonight's ball game, oddsmakers believe Philly has a superior chance to defeat Justin Verlander than San Francisco's chances to defeat 2-0 starter Jesus Luzardo, amidst his great spring for the Phils.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+140)

Giants +1.5 (-153)

Moneyline

Phillies (-153)

Giants (+142)

Total

Over 8 (-110)

Under 8 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 1-4 in its last five games.

Philadelphia is 15-5 in its last 20 games at home.

The total has gone under in five of Philadelphia's last six games.

The total has gone over in all five of San Francisco's last five games.

The total has gone over in seven of San Francisco's last eight road games.

San Francisco is 2-7 in its last nine games in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Utility player Weston Wilson is on rehab duty with a mild oblique strain.

San Francisco Giants

Outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is out for eight more weeks with a fractured left hand.

Catcher Tom Murphy is on the 60-day IL with mid-back disk herniation.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Predictions and Picks

Philly's baseball media is hyping Luzardo to the moon after a 2-0 season debut with a sizzling 1.50 ERA. Fabio Fialho of Motociclismo gushes that "(Luzardo's) current performances not only echo the brilliance of his best seasons — 2022 and 2023 — but surpass them, signaling a breakthrough ... he has begun to shed the “injury-prone” label and embrace an unanticipated role as a dominant force."

Tuesday's weather in Philadelphia is chilly again, with a predicted 20+ MPH crosswind in the ballpark. Such conditions won't help a laboring legend like Verlander hit his stride. Yet, it's also a wild card that could cause errors and force Luzardo to pitch his way out of jams against the Giants' powerful bats.