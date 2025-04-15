Eagles Mock Draft- The All Physical Freaks Edition

Athleticism is not everything. We have seen great athletes turn into busts, and mediocre athletes turn into Hall of Famers. You can have the all the tools, but if you don't know how to use them, that old water heater is not getting fixed. That said, when you see someone who can do crazy things on a Football field, it is hard to not get excited about them. The lure of a freakish athlete is something everyone gets excited about come draft time. So I wanted to try putting together a Eagles mock draft composed solely of elite physical athletes, to see how it comes out.

Round 1, Pick 32: EDGE Shemar Stewart- Texas A&M

Stewart might not even be an option for the Eagles at 32 after the show he put on at the NFL Combine. The production was never there in college. But like Nolan Smith two drafts ago, his tools make you forgive the lack of college production

Relative Athletic Score (RAS), measures a player's athleticism, taking into account their size, their drill performances, their measurements, etc. Stewart scored a 10 out of 10. According to their metrics, he is the most athletic EDGE to ever enter the draft.

He had the 3rd fastest 40 at DE (4.59), 2nd fastest 10-yard split (1.58), 2nd highest Vertical (40"), and the Longest Broad (10'11"). All while coming in at 6ft5 and 269 lbs.

Round 2, Pick 64: SS Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Stewart was not the only player to score a perfect 10 out of 10 RAS. Nick Emmanwori also got the 10, giving him the best RAS for any Safety since 1987. He had the 2nd fastest 40 for Safeties (4.38), the fastest 10-yard split (1.49), the highest Vertical (43"), the longest Broad Jump (11'6"), and the most reps on the Bench Press (20). All while coming in at 6ft 3, 220 Lbs.

Is he the best fit for the Eagles? No. He is more of a SS, and what the Eagles need is a FS to replace CJGJ. But this mock draft is not about getting great fits. It is about getting freak athletes. And no Safety in this draft is as athletic as Emmanwori.

Round 3, Pick 96: CB Darien Porter- Iowa State

What Porter lacks in experience or college production he makes up for with a freakish mix of size and speed. He stands at 6ft 3, but moves like a much smaller corner. He did not get a RAS of 10 like the last 2 picks, but at 9.99, he still has the highest RAS of any corner in the draft, the 3rd highest overall, and the 5th highest for any corner since 1987.

He had the 2nd fastest 40 for a CB (4.30), the fastest 10-yard split (1.49), the 9th highest Vertical (36.5"), the 2nd longest Broad Jump (10'11"), the fastest 3-cone drill (6.71), fastest 2-yard shuttle (4.04), and the 4th most reps on the Bench Press (15).

Round 4, Pick 134: WR Isaac TeSlaa- Arkansas

6ft 3, 214 lbs, with a 4.43 40 time. That is good, but not great speed for a WR. At his size though, it stands out. What also stands out is that he had the 4th best Vertical (39.5"), 6th best Broad Jump (10'9"), the best 20-yard shuttle (4.05), and the 3rd most reps on the Bench (17) for WRs at the combine. His RAS of 9.93 is the 11th-best score for any WR since 1987.

The college production was not great. But a guy that size, who moves that well...

A 4th round pick might be worth rolling the dice on him.

Round 5: Pick 161: OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

Pierce is not going to wow any with his pure raw athleticism. What makes him a physical freak, and qualifies him for this mock draft, is the sheer size of the man. 6ft8, 341 lbs, with a 88.25 inch wingspan. He showed up to Rutgers over 400 lbs before slimming down to the agile 341 lbs man who was measured at the combine.

Despite all that mass, he actually moves quite well. He may not beat anyone in a footrace, but his lateral movement is impressive, and he was technically sound enough to give up just 1 sack and commit just 2 penalties last season playing in the BIG 10.

Imagine enrolling that guy in Stoutland U. Give him 2 years in this system, learning behind Lane Johnson, he could be your RT of the future.

Round 5, Pick 164: DT Ty Robinson- Nebraska

The Eagles aren't leaving this draft without a DT. In this case, they did not get one of the big names in the early rounds. But they do get the most athletic DT in the draft in round 5.

Robinson scored an RAS of 9.89. 1st among DTs in this draft, and the 24th-best for any DT since 1987. He actually ran the 1st and 4th fastest 40-yard dash times for DTs at the combine, 4.83 and 4.89. His 1.71 10-Yard Split is 3rd in the DT class, his 33.5" Vertical is 4th, his 9'11" Broad Jump is 2nd, and he was 3rd in both the 3-cone drill (3.58) and 20-yard shuttle (4.5). Meanwhile, he also finished 2nd at the Bench Press with 28 reps.

He is fast, and he is strong. Throw in solid college production, 6 sacks last season, he could be a steal in the 5th round.

Round 5, Pick 165: OG Connor Colby Iowa

A 6ft5 monster who has the agility to make blocks downfield and outside the hashes. I think Stoutland would like this pick. Colby got an RAS of 9.5. The 5th best for any OG in this class, and the 85th best out 1,730 OGs since 1987.

His 5.11 40 time was 6th for OGs, the 1.78 10-Yard Split was 4th, his 9'2" Broad Jump was 4th, 7.78 3-Cone Drill was 4th, and his 4.63 20-yard shuttle was 2nd. If you want a pulling guard, Colby could be the guy you want. His lateral quickness is off the charts for a guy going in round 5.

Round 5, Pick 168: LB Brandon George- Pitt

Based on projections, will not be drafted. So taking him in the 5th is maybe a reach for this mock draft. But in terms of athletes, he is one of the best in the draft. His RAS score of 9.98 trailed only 3 players in this draft, who just so happen to be the first 3 players taken in this mock draft.