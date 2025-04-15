Measuring Concerns About Brandon Marsh, Phillies Future

A record above .500 within striking distance of the National League East lead won’t keep fans of the Philadelphia Phillies quiet. Three consecutive playoff exits have heightened the pressure, and the Phillies know to expect scrutiny of every perceived weakness.

Rob Thomson has made the decision to sit Brandon Marsh for (up to) three games to shake up a struggling lineup of individuals that collectively seem to feed off the success or failure of each other.

The old adage about letting struggling hitters catch up to the numbers on the back of the baseball card despite early-season slumps is a patient approach that aligns with Rob Thomson’s style as a manager.

However, in Marsh’s case, it’s important to consider a rough stretch to begin the 2025 season in relation to previous weaknesses on the back of the baseball card (or at least the StatCast profile).

Ugly Start in 2025

There’s no denying the slump. Marsh has struck out 14 times in 37 at-bats this season on the way to a .108 batting average through 15 games.

A player with a notable major league track record will eventually move past such a brutal stretch. Batting average and traditional slash lines are simply due to improve based on the law of averages once larger sample sizes emerge.

However, Marsh has shown more concerning habits at the plate.

Brandon Marsh Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS+ 2025 .108 .250 .189 29 2021-24 .256 .330 .410 105

He’s perpetuated a bad fundamental tendency to pull off pitches too strongly hoping to hit for power to right field. The habit too easily allows pitchers to look for the outer half of the strike zone as an obvious location.

Other statistical weaknesses aren’t so likely to work themselves out. Marsh’s 31.1% strikeout rate ranks in the 12th percentile of MLB hitters this season, but it’s actually lower than his 32.7% career rate.

He made more plate appearances in 2024 than any season of his career, and he ranked in the third percentile of qualified MLB hitters with a dismal 32.4% rate.

The 27-year-old has also played a platoon role most of his tenure with the Phillies despite the organization’s hopes that he'd prove himself as a reliable everyday option.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

He's 2/13 with eight strikeouts against left-handed pitching in 2025. The struggle in a small sample size also aligns with a larger characteristic.

Marsh hit just .192 against lefties in 2024 with a higher strikeout rate in plate appearances without the platoon advantage.

Marsh has built a reputation as an above average outfielder throughout his major league career. His impressive defensive metrics contribute to a high career WAR total, which catches the eye of MLB teams determining a player’s all-around value.

However, he didn’t show off a good glove against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. A lazy, catchable, pop-up into shallow left field bounced in front of him and ultimately bounced into the seats along the left field line for a ground-rule double. The bizarre play made it fair to wonder if Marsh's concentration level is affected by the offensive slump.

Underwhelming Phillies Outfielders

Logan O'Hoppe has developed into an everyday catcher for the Los Angeles Angels, and his hot start to 2025 isn’t helping fans stay patient with the player Dave Dombrowski acquired for O'Hoppe in a 2022 MLB Trade Deadline deal.

Dombrowski and Thomson have openly stated their belief in Brandon Marsh as an everyday lineup regular. However, a player has to seize a vote of confidence to ensure his long-term future in the major leagues in a way that Marsh has yet to do.

He missed his most obvious opportunity in 2024. The Phillies played long stretches of the season with minimal production in left field and center field.

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A revolving door of Johan Rojas, Whit Merrifield, and Cristian Pache during the first half made an outfield bat a top deadline priority for Dombrowski.

Trade acquisition Austin Hays battled a serious kidney issue that affected his conditioning in September. The Phillies still felt more confident in him than Marsh starting Game 3 of the National League Division Series against left-hander Sean Manaea.

Marsh finished 1/13 with a single and three strikeouts in the disappointing series loss to the New York Mets.

The outfield needs were clear as day entering the offseason, but Dombrowski worked with apparent financial limitations. Lefty Max Kepler was his only significant outfield addition, and the projected everyday lineup in 2025 included Marsh with no obvious platoon option.

Dombrowski and the Phillies passed on maximizing a short-term window of World Series contention with the big offseason splash. Instead, they hope to extend that window past the final years of some of their current top contributors.

The ability of Marsh, Alec Bohm, or Bryson Stott to make the leap from a contributing hitter to a lineup centerpiece is a key part of Dombrowski’s vision.

It’s fair for Phillies fans to wonder if it’ll ever happen for players who no longer fit the profile of Phillies Daycare.

Future of Brandon Marsh

Marsh, Bohm, and Kepler showed an admirable commitment to begin a seven-game homestand at Citizens Bank Park.

Nick Castellanos hit .183 in April 2024, but he benefited the rest of the season from showing up to the ballpark early to take extra swings on the diamond before team batting practice.

Castellanos tried to spread the love when his trio of struggling teammates joined him after a tough 2-4 road trip. Marsh told the media he arrived at the ballpark around 12:30 pm before a 6:45 pm start against the San Francisco Giants.

“Not being in the lineup today — I wanted to take advantage of the time, get my body right, get the swing back.” -Brandon Marsh

Marsh also complimented Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, and hitting coach Kevin Long as positive voices in a clubhouse with strong leadership.

Thomson will insert Marsh back into the lineup after a short reset for two or three games. He’ll pick back up with the intended outfield alignment of Kepler in left field and Marsh in center.

The fourth-year manager spoke about a potential point in the season when he’d feel more comfortable making definitive judgments about his hitters and adjusting season expectations.

“I think you’ve got to get to 100 at-bats, for sure, maybe closer to 150 before you really think about doing something drastic. We’ve got a lot of time.” -Rob Thomson

Marsh hasn’t even reached 50 at-bats yet, and a sudden hot streak could theoretically outweigh the small sample size of his struggles.

The Georgia native and converted Atlanta Braves fan has become an important part of a clubhouse atmosphere the players still believe in.

He famously helps teammates stay loose and sexy. The Phillies still believe in his potential at the plate and his success as an outfielder and baserunner.

He survived a full season with underwhelming offensive production in 2024 for a variety of reasons. The heart of the order helped the Phillies finish fifth among MLB teams in runs scored despite his deficiencies.

The circumstances led Dombrowski to a similar outfield plan in 2025. However, if Marsh doesn’t quickly disprove the rampant criticism, expect to hear every MLB Trade Deadline rumor about an available outfielder turn into a conversation about a fit with the Phillies.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. began the season in Triple A after an impressive performance in spring training. Justin Crawford surprisingly began 2025 in Triple A, and he’s raised some eyebrows by playing left field to improve his future versatility despite his background as a center fielder.

The Phillies have realistic internal options who could potentially spark their outfield offense, but they’ll continue to measure their level of need when Brandon Marsh returns to the lineup.