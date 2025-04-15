Blue Jackets vs Flyers Odds, Spread, and Total

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 21: Bobby Brink #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers controls the puck against Damon Severson #78 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during a game at the Wells Fargo Center on December 21, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to make it five wins in a row.

Columbus is 38-33-9 and sits fourth in the Metropolitan Division. With two games remaining, they are still in the hunt for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Blue Jackets need to win both of their remaining games and hope the Montreal Canadiens lose in regulation to the Carolina Hurricanes. Columbus will look to keep playing well on both sides of the puck.

The Philadelphia Flyers are 33-37-10 and are last in the Metropolitan Division. Philly has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference but has been involved in several close games recently. All they can do now is try to play spoiler to the Blue Jackets' playoff hopes.

Spread

Blue Jackets -1.5 (+170)

Flyers +1.5 (-195)

Moneyline

Blue Jackets -141

Flyers +126

Total

OVER 6 (-120)

UNDER 6 (+106)

*The above data was collected on April 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Columbus' last 6 games.

Columbus is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

Columbus is 3-6 SU in their last 9 games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Philadelphia's last 9 games.

Philadelphia is 5-2 SU in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Philadelphia's last 11 games against Columbus.

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Injury Reports

Columbus Blue Jackets

Jake Christiansen, D - Day-to-day

Elvis Merzlikins, G - Day-to-day

Owen Sillinger, C - Out

Philadelphia Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Out

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

The Blue Jackets battle the Flyers in this Metropolitan Division showdown. Columbus is 6-4 in its last ten games and has a goal differential of -3. Scoring has been trending upward, and they just defeated the Washington Capitals in back-to-back games. The Blue Jackets rank 10th in scoring but fall into the lower tier in special teams performance.

In their last game, they beat the Capitals on the road 4-1. Columbus gave up the first goal early but slowly took control from there. The Blue Jackets scored in every period, and Adam Fantilli was named the first star with two goals. Despite being outshot, outhit, and losing the faceoff battle, Columbus found a way to win with solid defense and goaltending.

The Flyers are 5-3-2 in their last ten games and have the third-worst goal differential in the conference at -44. Recently, Philadelphia has experienced a bit of everything; two of their last games went to overtime and shootouts, with a mix of low-scoring losses and high-scoring wins. The Flyers rank in the lower tier for both scoring and special teams.

In their last game, Philadelphia lost to the Ottawa Senators on the road 4-3 in overtime. The Flyers led three times but ended up with a tough-luck loss. Philly outshot Ottawa 32-25 and excelled at blocking shots, but turned the puck over too often. The Flyers will look to protect their leads better with improved power play production and stronger third-period play.

Best Bet: Over