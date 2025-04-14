This Day in Sports History: April 14

April is a busy month for sports, with the return of Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association and National Hockey League playoffs, some National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball title games, the National Football League Draft, and the Masters. April 14 has been a day of notable sports moments in hockey, marathon racing, rugby, cricket, golf, and baseball.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports that occurred on April 14 include:

1931: The Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Black Hawks 2-0 to win the series 3-2 and capture back-to-back Stanley Cups.

In rugby, France beat Ireland 11-0 in the Five Nations Championship.

The Masters

April 14 has witnessed some notable victories at Augusta, including:

1974: Gary Player won the second of his three Masters titles.

Tiger Woods became the third player to claim back-to-back Masters titles.

Baseball History

Several memorable achievements in baseball are associated with April 14, such as:

1910: United States President William Howard Taft began the tradition of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day of the baseball season.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and future Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Sandy Koufax threw his ninth complete game without allowing a walk, leading the team to a 4-0 Opening Day win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Looking back on these April 14 statistics, the main theme is incredible baseball records. The White Sox had two no-hitters, and the franchise ranks second all-time in no-hitters pitched, with 20. The Dodgers are first with 23, and the San Francisco Giants are third with 18.