Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants: Odds, Run Line, and Total

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 09: Taijuan Walker #99 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 09, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Don't let Sunday's shutout loss to St. Louis fool you. The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a solid start in the 2025 MLB season, prevailing in almost every ball game at Citizens Bank Park and defeating the world-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a series. Philadelphia's challenge for a new home stand is that another swift-starting team is paying a visit. The 11-4 San Francisco Giants will spend four games in Philly, beginning with a twilight game at 6:45 p.m. this evening.

San Francisco comes off a hard-fought series win over the New York Yankees. Sunday's dramatic finale was decided when slugger Jung Hoo Lee crushed two home runs and four RBIs to erase New York's lead. Lee is slugging a terrific .704 so far, a stat that surpasses DH Kyle Schwarber's .655 mark for Philadelphia.

Tonight's matchup of pitchers was late getting to Las Vegas, which may be why the Phillies-Giants run total line seems to ignore the trend of Philly's low-scoring wins. Now that the starters are confirmed, they might want to reconsider that.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+170)

Giants +1.5 (-195)

Moneyline

Phillies -113

Giants +103

Total

OVER 8.5 (-120)

UNDER 9 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 7-1 in its last eight home games against San Francisco.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Philadelphia's last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of San Francisco's last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of San Francisco's last seven road games.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Utility player Weston Wilson is on rehab duty with a mild oblique strain.

San Francisco Giants

Outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is out for eight more weeks with a fractured left hand.

Catcher Tom Murphy is on the 60-day IL with mid-back disk herniation.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Predictions and Picks

Philly's bloggers still can't decide if the club is headed up or down. Ethan Whitt of The Good Phight pooh-poohs fans who have the Phillies beating their current win-total line of 94.5 victories. "Winning that many games requires talent and health and luck ... a team needs to be firing on all cylinders ... with the Phillies right now, I'm not sure I see them getting there."

It takes effective pitching, too. For today, it looks like the Phillies might have it. PP Taijuan Walker had two good games and one bad game against the Giants last year. Walker's way more seasoned in the rivalry than opposing starter Landen Roupp, who began the season 0-1.