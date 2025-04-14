NFL Gives Us A Window For Schedule Release

We know when the NFL schedule will drop, sort of. The NFL has provided us with a 3-day window when they will release next year's schedule. May 13, 14, or 15th. Mike North, the NFL's VP Of Broadcast Planning, announced the tentative window on the 'It's Always Gameday In Buffalo' Podcast.

"No set date because, really, you never know. If by some miracle, we're done on May 7 and we present one to the boss and the commissioner says, 'Hey, this is perfect, I wouldn't change a thing, guys.' We're done. Pencils down. If so, probably no reason to sit on it."

Eagles Have A Tough Road Ahead

Whatever the final schedule is, we know it is going to be tough for the Eagles. We may not know the when, but we do know the who and where for all 17 games on the Eagles schedule.

Obviously 2 games (Home and Away) vs each of their division rivals. But they also play the Bucs, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, and Bills on the road, and Bears, Lions, Broncos, Rams, and Raiders at home. That is 10 games vs playoffs teams, with 7 coming on the road.

That said, it is not always accurate to judge NFL teams by how they performed the prior season. A lot can change in one off-season. But there is not much reason to expect any of those tough road teams to take a step back as of now. In fact some of the teams have if anything improved, and that is before we get to the draft. As good as the Lions were last year, they may be even tougher next year with the injured plays they are getting back.

That is the price of a 1st place season in the NFL though. They share that schedule, with the exception of 3 games, with their fellow NFC East Rivals. But while the Commanders get the Dolphins Falcons, and Seahawks, the Eagles get the Bills, Bucs, and Rams. The Eagles road to repeating is going to be tougher, and that is not even taking into account the talent they lost this off-season.