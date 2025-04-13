Computer Mock Draft 7.0- One Final Eagles Simulation

Every monday, for the past 7 weeks, we have been letting a computer do an Eagles mock draft, and reacting to the results. With the actual draft a week and change away, we will do one final one, and then have something special for the Monday before the draft. So what happened in Computer Mock Draft 7.0? Find out below.

Round 1, Pick 32: DT Walter Nolen- Ole Miss

The 2nd time Walter Nolen has shown up here. He has also shown up in a lot of writer's Mock Drafts, including Andrew DiCecco's Mock Draft 1.0.

He makes a ton of sense. In terms of upside, it is hard to argue with Nolen. He entered college as not only the top DT in the nation but on many rankings the top recruit period, with some places putting him above Travis Hunter. His high school coach said this about him.

"Usually you just dont see guys that are that big, that are that quick and athletic. That is what really sets them apart… he just moves like a Linebacker or a Safety, and he happens to be 6ft5 and 300+ pounds"

It took him a bit to live up to that, but after transferring to Ole Miss for his Junior season, he took off. 6.5 sacks, 35 pressures, and was top 5 in run stops. He was also a finalist for the Outland trophy.

Having him next to Jalen Carter for at least the next 3 seasons would be a lot of fun for Eagles fans. Nolen could be much better than the 32 draft slot implies.

Round 2, Pick 64: S Xavier Watts- Notre Dame

The Eagles need a safety. Getting Malaki Starks would be great, but the Eagles have never spent a 1st on a Safety, and they would likely have to trade up for him. A more realistic option is Xavier Watts. I'll let our resident draft expert Andrew DiCecco explain why he would be a good pick.

Round 3, Pick 96: TE Gunnar Helm- Texas

Dallas Goedert being traded, or perhaps even cut, seems like a foregone conclusion. His cap hit is too big, so unless they renegotiate, they will move on. And once they do, the Eagles become the thinnest team at TE perhaps in the entire league.

Enter Gunnar Helm. With 786 yards and 7 TDs, he is one of the more productive TEs in this draft. His combine performance was disappointing, but that is not all his fault after he hurt his ankle running the 40 and was limited the rest of the day. But he was a reliable target for Quinn Ewers at Texas, and like Goedert, he made a name for himself racking up yards after the catch. his 420 YAC only trailed Tyler Warren.

Round 4, Pick 134: EDGE Sai'von Jones- LSU

A 6ft5 280 Edge Rusher who can move like Jones does is certainly an appealing prospect. Jones didn't light the world on fire at LSU, but he put up decent production and has the kind of traits that could mark him as an ascending player. I like looking for players on day 3 who can outperform their draft slot, and Jones certainly fits that bill.

Round 5, Pick 161: RB Kyle Monangai- Rutgers

Monangai appeared in Mock Draft 6.0 as well. I have a Rutgers bias, being a Scarlet Knight myself. But RB is a sneaky need, and Monangai would be a great pick. The guy is a bowling bowl, who has 139 broken tackles since 2023, 40 more than anyone else in the BIG 10.

Watching him at Rutgers was a pleasure, even if the team itself has not always been one. Having him be the guy behind Saquon Barkley would be a luxury, and it would give the Eagles much-needed depth, and perhaps give Barkley a few more plays off after he had an absurd amount of carries last year.

Round 5, Pick 164: EDGE Antwuan Powell-Ryland- Virginia Tech

Another guy who appeared now in both mock draft 7.0 and 6.0. This time they get him 30 picks later. Powell-Ryland was a super productive pass rusher at Virginia Tech. He has some work to do as a run stopper, but in the 5th round, getting a guy with his upside as a pass rusher is a big win.

Round 5, Pick 165: OG Connor Colby- Iowa

It took until the final 2 picks, but the Eagles finally got an Offensive Lineman in this draft. Colby is a Stotuland-style player. Big, quick, and smart. He was a 4-year starter at Iowa and moved all around the line. The Eagles need some depth on the line, and Colby gives them someone they can use in multiple spots.

Round 5, Pick 168: C Jake Majors- Texas

The Eagles need center depth. Last year they had to move Landon Dickerson over to center at one point, which weakened two spots on their line instead of just 1. They need to give Cam Jurgens a true backup. Majors held down center at Texas for multiple seasons, is smart, and moves well.

Would he be ready to be the backup in year 1? Maybe, maybe not. But at pick 168, it is worth taking the chance.

Full Mock Draft 7.0