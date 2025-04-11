New York City F.C. vs Philadelphia Union: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 5: Cavan Sullivan #6 of Philadelphia Union in action against the Orlando City at Subaru Park on April 5, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

New York City Football Club can't catch a break. The club volleyed 25 shot attempts in a match against Minnesota last round but lost 2-1 thanks to a goaltending show from Dayne St. Clair. Before that, New York City F.C. blew a glorious chance to upset Inter Miami in an 11-on-10 scenario, going on to lose or draw five out of six straight one-goal-or-tighter outcomes since then.

Could that trend change this Saturday? New York City has drawn a surprise favorite's moneyline to defeat the Philadelphia Union, a club that towers over NYC's record in the early going of this MLS season. New York even boasts minus odds on Bovada's old-fashioned "Asian Handicap" spread that takes one-fourth of a goal away from the Pigeons for a kickoff set at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The mystery of Saturday's odds can be solved by looking at Philly's latest headlines. Only in The Beautiful Game would economics force an ugly roster move like Philadelphia's stink bomb, at least once a fresh season is already in full swing.

Spread

New York City F.C. -0.25 (+102)

Philadelphia Union +0.25 (-122)

Moneyline

New York City F.C. +130

Philadelphia Union +185

Draw +275

Total

OVER 2.75 (-108)

UNDER 2.75 (-112)

*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City F.C. vs Philadelphia Union Betting Trends

New York City F.C. is winless in its last three games.

Philadelphia's total has gone OVER in five of its last six games against NYCFC.

The road team has won four of the last five head-to-head contests.

New York City F.C. vs Philadelphia Union Injury Reports

New York City F.C.

Midfielder Jacob Arroyave is out with a knee injury.

Defender Nico Cavallo is out with a leg injury.

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Andres Perea is out with a hip injury.

Philadelphia Union

Defender Kai Wagner is out with an oblique injury.

New York City F.C. vs Philadelphia Union Predictions and Picks

Just when the Philadelphia Union had gotten off to a grand start, a business deal from upstairs threatened to stop the club's momentum in its tracks. It helps to explain the two-to-one odds on Philly this weekend, which don't make sense vis-a-vis the standings.

Star midfielder Daniel Gazdag is moving to Ohio, and Philadelphia Union supporters do not yet know if they're getting much, if anything, in return. "(The Columbus Crew is) finalizing a deal to acquire midfielder Daniel Gazdag from the Philadelphia Union, a source has confirmed," reports Brianna Mac Kay of The Columbus Dispatch. "The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed."